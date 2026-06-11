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International Chess Federation suspends Russia after complaint by Ukraine

Russian adult players will retain the right to participate in FIDE tournaments under FIDE's flag, not their own.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:16 IST
sportsSports NewsUkraineRussiaChess

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