IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for Covid-19

IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 23:40 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

 Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

"Last week I was having fever and so I tested for Covid-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday," Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

"I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Olympic Association
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How astronauts vote from space?

How astronauts vote from space?

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 