IOC to allow male, female flagbearers at Tokyo opening

IOC to allow male, female flagbearers at Tokyo opening ceremony

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 05 2020, 14:37pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 15:05pm ist
The rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday gave teams at this year's Tokyo Olympics the option of having a male and female competitor carrying their country's flags at the opening ceremony.

"We have changed the rules to allow National Olympic Committees to nominate a female and a male athlete to jointly bear their flag during the opening ceremony," said an IOC statement.

"We encourage all National Olympic Committees to make use of this option."

The IOC also announced that July 24-August 9 Olympics will be the "first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history with 48.8 per cent women's participation".

The IOC's executive board meeting added that there should be -- for the first time -- at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams, as well as the Refugee Olympic Team, participating. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
sports
Comments (+)
 