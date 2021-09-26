IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live
updated: Sep 26 2021, 17:20 ist
Coming out of a crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore will seek to make things right against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for live updates.
14:22
Testing time: Out of sync RCB face rusty Mumbai Indians
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL gameon Sunday.
