IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live

  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 17:20 ist
Coming out of a crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore will seek to make things right against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 14:22

    Testing time: Out of sync RCB face rusty Mumbai Indians

    Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL gameon Sunday.

