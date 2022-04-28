IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Both the Iyers are out in the middle as Sakaria dismisses Finch

Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
KKR 21/1 after 4 overs
Sakaria to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
3.1 Sakaria to Iyer, no run, slower one back of length around off stump, pushed to short cover
3.2Sakaria to Iyer, fuller angling in on off stump, pushed back to bowler
3.3Sakaria to Iyer, Full around off stump, pushed to mid on
3.4Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball outside leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
3.5Sakaria to Iyer, 1 leg bye
3.6Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 17/1 after 3 overs
Shardul to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
2.1 Shardul to Iyer, 1 run, length ball, angling away outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Shardul to Shreyas, 1 run, full ball around off stump, pushed to deep point
2.3Shardul to Iyer, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.4Shardul to Iyer, 1 run, fuller this time around off stump,pushed to off side
2.5Shardul to Shreyas,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, driven through extra cover
2.6Shardul to Shreyas, 2 runs
KKR 6/1 after 2 overs
Sakaria to bowl. Finch is on strike.
1.1 Sakaria to Finch, no run, touch fuller around middle stump, hit his pad
1.2Sakaria to Finch, 2 runs,length ball, on the stumps, charges down the track and heaved over deep square, dropped at deep square leg
1.3Sakaria to Finch,OUT! Fuller one, around off, angling in, goes again for a heave and rattles his off stumps.
Shreyas Iyer is on strike.
1.4Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 leg bye, length ball on leg stump, tucked to backward square leg
1.5Sakaria to Iyer, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to point
1.6Sakaria to Shreyas, no run
KKR 2/0 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to start for DC, Aaron Finch is on strike.
0.1Rahman to Finch, wide
0.1Rahman to Finch, no run, length ball wide outside of, looks to cut it misses
0.2Rahman to Finch,no run, full ball angling in, comes down the track, hit his pads and rolls to keeper
0.3Rahman to Finch, no run, length ball, angling across, steps down and guided to backward point
0.4Rahman to Finch, 1 run, length ball, outside off, dabbed on the pitch
0.5Rahman to Iyer, no run, length ball, angling away, outside off, left alone
0.6Rahman to Iyer, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl first
Pant will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.
DelhiCapitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.
Delhisuffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.