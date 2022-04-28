IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Umesh breaks the partnership as Warner departs

Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC 99/5 after 14 overs
Southee to bowl, Axar is on strike.
13.1 Southee to Axar, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
13.2Southee to Axar, 1 run, fuller around off, driven wide of mid off
13.3Southee to Powell, 1 run, short outside off, pulled to deep square leg
13.4Southee to Axar, 1 run, short on middle, pulled infront to long on
13.5Southee to Powell, 1 run
13.6Southee to Axar, 1 run
DC 94/5 after 13 overs
Harshit to bowl, Axar is on strike.
12.1 Harshit to Axar, 1 run, length ball around middle and off, pushed to long off
12.2Harshit to Powell, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third man
12.3Harshit to Axar, no run, length ball on middle and pushed to mid off
12.4Harshit to Axar,FOUR!! Short at chest height pulled infront of deep square leg
12.5Harshit to Axar, no run, fuller outside off, angling across, driven to short cover
12.6Harshit to Axar, 1 run
DC 87/5 after 12 overs
Umesh to bowl, Pant is on strike.
Rovman Powell is the new batter.
11.1 Umesh to Pant,OUT! Caught behind!! length ball just around off stump, Pant looks to drive it on front foot, ball takes the outside edge and keeper takes it.
Axar Patel is the new batter.
11.2Umesh to Axar, no run, back of length on middle and off, defended on the back foot.
11.3Umesh toAxar, 1 run,back of length angling in, swivelled to long leg
11.4Umesh to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged to third
11.5Umesh toAxar, 1 run, length ball, coming in, pushed to long on
11.6Umesh to Powell, no run
DC 84/4 after 11 overs
Narine to bowl, Pant is on strike.
10.1 Narine to Pant, no run, fuller around off, pushed to cover
10.2Narine to Pant,1 run, full, flat around off, swept behind square leg
10.3Narine to Yadav, no run, length ball on middle, spins sharply, his the pad
10.4Narine to Yadav, no run, short on the stump,s cut to cover
10.5Narine to Yadav, no run
10.6Narine to Yadav, OUT! LBW!! Full, flat and straight, goes on front foot to defend it, ball hits his pad.
DC 83/3 after 10 overs
Umesh to bowl, Warner is on strike.
9.1 Umesh to Warner, 1 run, length ball around off and a middle, dabbed to deep point
9.2Umesh to Yadav, 1 leg bye
9.3Umesh to Warner,OUT! Caught! Short angling in, mistimes the pulls to Sunil Narine at long leg.
Rishabh Pant is the new batter.
9.4Umesh to Pant, no run, length ball, angling in, defended to mid on
9.5Umesh to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, pulled to deep square leg
9.6Umesh to Yadav, no run
DC 80/2 after 9 overs
Rana to bowl, Yadav is on strike.
8.1 Rana to Yadav,FOUR!! Short and on leg stump, picked up to deep square leg
8.2Rana to Yadav, 1 run, short angling down the leg, whipped to long leg
8.3Rana to Warner,FOUR!! length ball outside off, smashed past umpire and runs to the boundary
8.4Rana to Warner,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed through extra cover
8.5Rana to Warner, 1 run, full toss on leg, pushed to long on
8.6Rana to Yadav, no run
DC 66/2 after 8 overs
Harshit to bowl, Warner is on strike.
7.1 Harshit to Warner, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, dabbed to point
7.2Harshit to Yadav, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to extra cover
7.3Harshit to Warner, 1 run, Short angling across and slapped to deep square leg
7.4Harshit to Yadav,SIX!! + no ball, beamer outside off, guided over third man.
7.4 Harshit to Yadav, (freehit) no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
7.5Harshit to Yadav, 1 run
7.6Harshit to Warner, no run
DC 55/2 after 7 overs
Narine to bowl, Yadav is on strike.
6.1 Narine to Yadav, no run, short outside off punched to cover
6.2Narine to Yadav, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to square leg
6.3Narine to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball on middle stump, paddle sweeped to deep fine leg
6.4 Narine to Warner, 1 run, length ball, angling in, dabbed to deep square leg
6.5 Narine to Yadav, 1 run, fuller on middle, under edge to square leg
6.6 Narine to Warner, 1 run
DC 47/2 after 6 overs
Southee to bowl, Yadav is on strike.
5.1 Southee to Yadav, 1 run, length ball, comes down and pulled to deep square leg
5.2Southee to Warner, 1 run, Fuller around middle and off, pushed to mid off
5.3Southee to Yadav, 1 run, length ball outside off, heaved to mid on fielde, dropped!
5.3Southee to Warner, 1 run, length ball around off stump, slashed to short third man
5.4.Southee to Yadav, no run, Short around off stump, swing and a miss
5.5Southee to Yadav, no run,
5.6Southee to Yadav, 1 run
DC 42/2 after 5 overs
Narine to bowl, Yadav is on strike.
4.1 Narine to Yadav, no run, length ball, spins sharply from middle stump
4.2Narine to Yadav, no run, length ball around off cut to cover fiedler
4.3Narine to Yadav,1 run, Fuller on middle, swept to deep square leg
4.4Narine to Warner, wide
4.4Narine to Warner, no run, length ball angling in on off stump, pushed back
4.5Narine to Warner, no run, flat and quick coming in, defended
4.6Narine to Warner,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, lofted to deep square leg
DC 36/2 after 4 overs
Southee tobowl, Warner is on strike.
3.1Southee to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, lofted over mid off fielder
3.2Southee to Warner, no run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to cover
3.3Southee to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, pulled infront of mid wicket
3.4Southee to Warner, 1 run, back of length angling across outside off, dabbed to poiint
3.5Southee to Yadav, no run, full on middle and leg, hit his pads
3.6Southee to Yadav, 1 leg bye
DC 26/2 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Warner is on strike]
2.1Umesh to Warner, no run, full length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
2.2Umesh to Warner, no run, fuller length ball around middle and off, pushed back to Umesh.
2.3Umesh to Warner, 1 leg bye.
2.4Umesh to Yadav, 3 runs, short of length, comes down and steers it to mid wicket
2.5Umesh to Warner,FOUR!! Short and on the stumps, flicked to deep square leg
2.6Umesh to Warner, 1 run
DC 17/2 after 2 overs
Harshit to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
1.1 Harshit to Marsh, 2 runs, length ball around off stump, heaved it over mid on
1.2Harshit to Marsh,FOUR!! Fuller this time on off stump, lofted over mid on fielder.
1.3Harshit to Marsh,OUT! Caught!! Fuller again angling in, on middle stump, flicks it straight to deep square leg fielder to Venkatesh Iyer.
Lalit Yadav is the new batter
1.4Harshit to Yadav, no run, length ball around middle and off, tucked to square leg
1.5Harshit to Yadav, no run, short and wide, cut to cover fielder
1.6Harshit to Yadav, no run
DC 11/1 after 1 over
Umesh to start for KKR, Prithvi Shaw is on strike.
0.1Umesh to Shaw,OUT! Caught and bowled!!Full ball pitched on leg stump, angling across, Shaw loosk to flick it, leading edge and Umesh grabs it low on his left.
Mitchell Marsh is the new batter
0.2Umesh to Marsh,FOUR! Full length ball on off stump swinging away, outside edge falls short of first slip and runs to the boundary.
0.3Umesh to Marsh, no run, length ball around off stump, psuhed to mid wicket
0.4Umesh to Marsh, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
0.5Umesh to Marsh, 3 runs, fuller length outside off, lofted over cover
0.6Umesh to Warner,FOUR!! Short and wide, dabbed to deep cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
KKR 146/9 after 20 overs
Mustafizur to bowl, Rana is on strike.
19.1Mustafizur to Rana, 1 run, slower ball full outside off, under edge to mid wicket
19.2Mustafizur to Singh,OUT! Caught!! Yorker on the off stump, goes for a heave, top edge goes to long off fielder.
Umesh Yadav is the new batter.
19.3Mustafizur to Umesh, 1 leg bye, Yorkeroutside leg stump, he misses it,DC review!! pitching outside leg, NOT OUT!
19.4Mustafizur to Rana,OUT! Caught! Slower ball wide outside off. squeezed to deep point.
Tim Southee is the new batter.
19.5Mustafizur to Southee,OUT!! Bowled!! Full straight, yorker, uproots his leg stump.
Harshit Rana is the new batter. Hattrick bowl.
19.6Mustafizur to Rana, no run
KKR 144/6 after 19 overs
Shardul to bowl, Rana is on strike.
18.1 Shardul to Rana,SIX!! Wide outside off, slashed over deep extra cover. 50 for Nitish Rana.
18.2Shardul to Rana, wide
18.2Shardul to Rana, 1 run, yorker around off stump, jammed to long on
18.3Shardul to Singh, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed to deep mid wicket
18.4Shardul to Rana, 1 run, low full toss outside off, laps it to short fine leg
18.5Shardul to Singh,FOUR!!Full on middle and off, smashed infront of deep long on
18.6Shardul to Singhj, 2run
KKR 128/6 after 18 overs
Mustafizurto bowl, Singh is on strike.
17.1 Mustafizurto Singh, 1 run, full around off stump, pushed to deep cover
17.2Mustafizurto Rana, no run, slower one, full on the off stump, looks to lap it, misses it.
17.3Mustafizurto Rana, no run, full and wide outside off from wide of the crease, swing and a miss
17.4Mustafizurto Rana,FOUR!!! Full outside off, slashed through deep extra cover
17.5Mustafizurto Rana, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, goes for a ramp, ball hits the toe end and goes to short third man
17.6Mustafizurto Singh,FOUR!! Yorker outside off, squeezed behind deep point
KKR 118/6 after 17 overs
Lalitto bowl, Rana is on strike.
16.1 Lalitto Rana,1 run, Fuller on middle and leg, pushed to long off
16.2Lalitto Singh, 1 run, short around off stump, whipped to deep mid wicket
16.3Lalitto Rana,SIX!! no ball, waist height Full toss wide outside off, slapped over deep point
16.3 Lalit to Rana, free hit, 1 run, overpitched outside off, driven to deep extra cover
16.4Lalitto Singh,1 run, Short and wide, cut to deep point
16.5Lalitto Rana,SIX!! Overpitched wide outside off, slapped through extra cover
16.6Lalitto Rana, no run
KKR 101/6 after 16 overs
Sakaria tobowl, Singh is on strike.
15.1 Sakaria to Singh,FOUR!! Short around off stump, slashed infront of third man
15.2Sakaria to Singh, 1 run, lenght ball around off, tucked to deep square leg
15.3Sakaria to Rana,FOUR!! (around the wicket) Short and wide, top edge fine of third man
15.4Sakaria to Rana, 1 run, length ball, on middle and leg stump, nudged to the offside
15.5Sakaria to Singh, 1 run, full and wide outside off, driven to long off
15.6Sakaria to Rana, 1 run
KKR 89/6 after 15 overs
Lalit to bowl, Rana is on strike,
14.1 Lalit to Rana, 1 run, length ball angling down the leg side, tucked to deep square leg
14.2Lalit to Singh, no run, short around off, stayed low, pushed back to bowler
14.3Lalit to SIngh, no run, length ball on off, prodded into off side
14.4Lalit to Singh, 1 run, back of length into the stumps, whipped to deep mid wicket
14.5Lalit to Rana, 1 run, full and wide, slashed to deep point
14.6Lalit to Singh,1 run
KKR 85/6 after 14 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
13.1 Kuldeep to Shreyas,OUT! Caught!! Short and way toowide,stayed low, under edge and Pant latches on to it.
Andre Russell is the new batter
13.2Kuldeep to Russell, no run, around the wicket, flat and quick on off, defended
13.3Kuldeep to Russell, no run, flighted around off, wrong'un, beats the outside edge
13.4Kuldeep to Russell, OUT! Stumped!! around the wicket. flighted around off stump, steps down and misses it completely and gets stumped.
Rinku Singh is the new batter.
13.5Kuldeep to Singh, 1 run, short and wide outside off, cut to deep cover
13.6Kuldeep to Rana, 1 run
KKR 83/4 after 13 overs
Lalit to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
12.1 Lalit to Shreyas, 1 run, full toss on off stump, pushed to long off
12.2Lalit to Rana,SIX!! Fuller around off stump, goes on one knee and smashed over long on
12.3Lalit to Rana, 1 run
12.4Lalit to Shreyas, 1 run, full and wide, drive to deep extra cover
12.5Lalit to Rana, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, cut to backward point
12.6Lalit to Shreyas,1 run
KKR 72/4 after 12 overs
Axar to bwol, Shreyas is on strike.
11.1 Axar to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full around off stump, lofted over extra cover
11.2Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, overpitched on off stump, pushed to extra cover
11.3Axar to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to long on
11.4Axar to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut behind point fielder
11.5Axar to Shreyas, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back.
11.6Axar to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 61/4 after 11 overs
Shardul to bowl, Rana is on strike.
10.1 Shardul to Rana, 1 run, Fuller on middle and off, dabbed to deep square leg
10.2Shardul to Shreyas, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid wicket
10.3Shardul to Shreyas, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
10.4Shardul to Shreyas, 1 run, back of length around off stump, tucked to deep square leg
10.5Shardul to Rana, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven to deep extra cover
10.6Shardul to Shreyas, wide
10.6 Shardul to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 56/4 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
9.1Kuldeep to Shreyas, 1 run, overpitched around off, pushed to long off
9.2Kuldeep to Rana,FOUR!! Full outside off, paddle sweep to deep fine leg
9.3Kuldeep to Rana, 2 runs, short and around off stump, chipped to deep mid wicket
9.4Kuldeep to Rana, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, swept to deep square leg
9.5Kuldeep to Shreyas, 1 run, overpitched around off, wrong'un, pushed to mid off
9.6Kuldeep to Rana, 1 run
KKR 46/4 after 9 overs
Axar to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
8.1 Axar to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full outside off, slashed behind point
8.2Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to long on
8.3Axar to Rana, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, nudged to deep square leg
8.4Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, overpitched on middle stump, pushed to long off
8.5Axar to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked to long on
8.6Axar to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 37/4 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
7.1 Kuldeep to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to deep cover
7.2Kuldeep to Baba,OUT! Caught! Flighted around off stump, comes down and hits it straight to long on fielder.
Sunil Narineis the new batter.
7.3Kuldeep to Narine,OUT!! LBW!! Fuller length this time on the stumps, wrong'un, hits him infront of the wicket. Narine reviews!! Three reds.
Nitish Rana is the new batter. Hattrick ball is loading.
7.4Kuldeep to Rana, (hattrick ball) -no run, length ball around off stump. defended
7.5Kuldeep to Rana, 1 leg bye, fuller on leg stump, hits his pads and rolls to square leg
7.6Kuldeep to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 34/2 after 7 overs
Shreyas is on strike.
6.1 Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, pushed to cover
6.2Axar to Baba, 1 run , fuller around off. comes down and pushed to long off
6.3Axar to Shreyas, no run
6.4Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, short and cut to deep ponit
6.5Axar to Baba, 1 run
6.6Axar to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 29/2 after 6 overs
Rahman to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
5.1 Rahman to Shreyas, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, squited to leg side
5.2Rahman to Baba, 2 runs
5.3Rahman to Baba, no run, touch fuller on middle stump, pushed back to bowler
5.4 Rahman to Baba, no run, length ball on legstump, hits his thigh pad
5.5Rahman to Baba, 1 run, full outside off stump, squeezed to deep cover
5.6 Rahmanto Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 24/2 after 5 overs
Axar to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
4.1 Axar to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball angling in on the off stump,pushed to cover
4.2Axar to Iyer, no run, short ball on middle and off, comes down and pushed back
4.3Axar to Iyer,OUT! Caught! Fuller this time on leg stump, goes on one knee and swept straight to short fine leg fieler.
Baba Indrajith is the new batter
4.4Axar to Baba, 1 run, fuller this time around off pushed through cover
4.5Axar to Shreyas, no run, touch fuller outside off, chipped to cover
4.6Axar to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 21/1 after 4 overs
Sakaria to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
3.1 Sakaria to Iyer, no run, slower one back of length around off stump, pushed to short cover
3.2Sakaria to Iyer, fuller angling in on off stump, pushed back to bowler
3.3Sakaria to Iyer, Full around off stump, pushed to mid on
3.4Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball outside leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
3.5Sakaria to Iyer, 1 leg bye
3.6Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 run
KKR 17/1 after 3 overs
Shardul to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
2.1 Shardul to Iyer, 1 run, length ball, angling away outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Shardul to Shreyas, 1 run, full ball around off stump, pushed to deep point
2.3Shardul to Iyer, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.4Shardul to Iyer, 1 run, fuller this time around off stump,pushed to off side
2.5Shardul to Shreyas,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, driven through extra cover
2.6Shardul to Shreyas, 2 runs
KKR 6/1 after 2 overs
Sakaria to bowl. Finch is on strike.
1.1 Sakaria to Finch, no run, touch fuller around middle stump, hit his pad
1.2Sakaria to Finch, 2 runs,length ball, on the stumps, charges down the track and heaved over deep square, dropped at deep square leg
1.3Sakaria to Finch,OUT! Fuller one, around off, angling in, goes again for a heave and rattles his off stumps.
Shreyas Iyer is on strike.
1.4Sakaria to Shreyas, 1 leg bye, length ball on leg stump, tucked to backward square leg
1.5Sakaria to Iyer, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to point
1.6Sakaria to Shreyas, no run
KKR 2/0 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to start for DC, Aaron Finch is on strike.
0.1Rahman to Finch, wide
0.1Rahman to Finch, no run, length ball wide outside of, looks to cut it misses
0.2Rahman to Finch,no run, full ball angling in, comes down the track, hit his pads and rolls to keeper
0.3Rahman to Finch, no run, length ball, angling across, steps down and guided to backward point
0.4Rahman to Finch, 1 run, length ball, outside off, dabbed on the pitch
0.5Rahman to Iyer, no run, length ball, angling away, outside off, left alone
0.6Rahman to Iyer, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl first
Pant will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.
DelhiCapitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.
Delhisuffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.