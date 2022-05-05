IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: David Warner is toying with SRH's bowlers

Pant's battle against India's fastest bowler Umran Malik will be a contest everyone will be looking forward to considering that the Jammu speedster only comes after powerplay, which could also be the time of the DC skipper's arrival to the crease. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC 135/3 after 14 overs
Abbott to bowl,Powell is on strike.
13.1 Abbott to Powell, 1 run, touch fuller on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
13.2Abbott to Warner, 2 runs, length ball wide outside off, slapped down the ground
13.3Abbott to Warner, 1 run, slower one, length ball outside off, under edge to point
13.4Abbott to Powell, 2 runs, short ball on the stumps, goes for a pull, top edge to fine leg
13.5Abbott to Powell, 1 run
13.6Abbott to Warner, wide
1.3 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, crunched through extra cover
DC 123/3 after 13 overs
Kartik to bowl, Powell is on strike.
12.1 Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to third
12.2Kartik to Warner, no run, short ball on off stump, ducks under it
12.3Kartik to Warner, 2 runs, back of length around leg stump, nudged to fine leg, misfield allows the second run
12.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, Fuller outside off, pushed to deep point
12.5Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pulled infront to long on
12.6Kartik to Warner,SIX!! Length ball on leg stump, flicked over short fine leg
DC 112/3 after 12 overs
Umran to bowl, Warner is on strike.
11.1 Umran to Warner,FOUR!! around the wicket, short ball outside off, pulled to cow corner.
50 for David Warner.
11.2Umran to Warner,over the stumps 154.8 KMPH!!no run, yorker on middle and off jammed to mid off
11.3Umran to Warner, wide
11.3 Umran to Warner, 3runs, Full and wide outside off, squeezed wide of deep point fielder
11.4 Umran to Powell, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to point
11.5 Umran to Powell, 2 runs, length ball on middle stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
11.6 Umran to Powell, 1 run
DC 101/3 after 11 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Powell is on strike.
10.1 Shreyas Gopal to Powell, no run, length ball floated outside off,wrong'un, goes for a heave misses
10.2Shreyas Gopal to Powell, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to cover
10.3Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run,length ball on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
10.4Shreyas Gopal to Powell. 1 run, back of length around off stump, wrong'un, pushed to long on
10.5Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to long on
10.6Shreyas Gopal to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up, wide outside off, tonked over long off
DC 91/3 after 10 overs
Kartik to bowl, Warner is on strike.
9.1 Kartik toWarner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, beats the outside edge
9.2Kartik to Warner, norun, back of length around off stump, pulled to deep square
Rovam Powell comes in next.
9.3Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Short ball on the stumps, pulled to cow corner
9.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, clipped to deep sqaure leg
9.5Kartik to Powell, no run, Full and wide outside, left alone
9.6Kartik to Powell, 1 run
DC 85/3 after 9 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl. Warner is on strike.
8.1Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, flat, around leg stump, clipped to long on
8.2Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Floated on leg stump, slog swept over deep square leg
8.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, steps down and hammered over bowler's head this time.
8.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Three in three!! Tossed up around off. wrong'un, steps down this time over long off.
8.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant,FOUR!! Flat, short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover, misfielded by the fielder
8.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant,OUT! Full toss outside off, again goes for a heave, drags it on to middle stumps
DC 62/2 after 8 overs
Markram to bowl, Warner is on strike.
7.1 Markram to Warner, 1 run, Floated around off stump, fuller and punched to long on
7.2Markram to Pant, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, steps down and driven to long on
7.3Markram to Warner, 1 run, Short around off stump, pulled wide of long on
7.4Markram to Pant, 1 run, Full around leg stump, heaved to long on
7.5Markram to Warner,SIX!! Flighted outside off, goes on one knee and goes downtown over long on
7.6Markram to Warner, 1 run
DC 51/2 after 7 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Warner is on strike.
6.1 Shreyas Gopal to Warner, no run, floated outside leg stump, deflected off the pad
6.2Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side
6.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Full outside leg stump, swept to short fine
6.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Floated around off stump, cut to point
6.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Short around off, slapped to cover fielder
6.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run
DC 50/2 after 6 overs
Kartik to bowl, Pant is on strike.
5.1Kartik to Pant, no run, length ball on off stump, cuts Pant in half.
5.2Kartik to Pant, no run, Full outside off, goes for an expansive cover drive, misses
5.3Kartik to Pant, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg,no ball
5.3 Kartik to Warner, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Full toss wide outside off, shuffles and sliced over cover-point.
5.4Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Full outside off, slapped infront of mid off fielder.
5.5Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to deep backward point
5.6Kartik to Pant, no run
DC 39/2 after 5 overs
Abbott to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
4.1 Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! tocuh short around off stump, punched through extra cover
4.2Abbott to Marsh,OUT! Caught and bowledChange of pace, good length outside off, chipped back to Abbott.
Rishabh Pant is the new batter.
4.3Abbott to Pant, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover.
4.4Abbott to Warner, wide
4.4Abbott to Warner, no run, fuller on stumps, pushed to mid on
4.5Abbott to Warner, no run, back of length on off stump, punched to mid wicket
4.6Abbott to Warner, no run
DC 33/1 after 4 overs
Umranto bowl, Warner is on strike.
3.1 Umranto Warner, 4 + wide
3.1Umranto Warner, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, pulled to deep square leg
3.2Umranto Marsh, 1 run, Short ball wide outside off, went for a pull, the ball hits the toe end and flies wide of cover
3.3Umranto Warner,FOUR!! touch short around off stump pulled from the back front in front of deep mid-wicket
3.4Umranto Warner,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, punched wide of mid off fielder
3.5Umranto Warner, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended on the backfoot
3.6Umranto Warner,SIX!! Short on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square
DC 12/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away from him, he shoulder his arm.
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball on the off stump, hint of out swing, beats the outside edge
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around middle and leg, angling in, hits the pad
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone this time again
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, full on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run
DC 11/1 after 2 overs
Abbott to bowl, Warner is on strike.
1.1 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full wide outside off stump, he slapped it just wide of short cover. He was lucky there.
1.2Abbott to Warner, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off
1.3Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! Touch short around off stump, pulled infront of square leg, comes from the bottom half of his bat.
1.4Abbott to Marsh, 1 run, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped to mid off
1.5Abbott to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside leg stump, flicked to deep backward square leg
1.6Abbott to Marsh, no run
DC 0/1 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start for SRH, Mandeep SIngh is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball angling away, wide outside off, left
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball, swing in away, wide outside, Mandeep let it go
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, on good length, comes back in sharply, Mandeep was late on it, hits his pads, touch higher.
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball around off stump, angling in, hits his pad
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep,OUT! Caught behind! Good length ball outside off, this one was straight, he reaches for it, fine edge to Nicholas Pooran,
Mitchell Marsh comes in.
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Marsh, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Mandeep Singh march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
Skipper Kane Williamson hasn't really set the stage on fire and SRH's batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).
The first game in which SRH's bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs.
DC's eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances.