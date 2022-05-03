IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live: Sai Sudharshan takes Titans to 143

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
GT 143/8 after 20 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Joseph is on strike.
19.1Arshdeep to Joseph, 1 run, yorker on the leg stump, jammed to deep mid wicket
19.2Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, Yorker outside off, pushed to long off
19.3Arshdeep to Joseph, 1 run, wide outside off, length ball, pushed to cover
19.4Arshdeep to Sai, 2 runs, yorker on leg stump, jammed wide of long on
19.5Arshdeep to Sai,FOUR!! Yorker on the stumps, lapped over keeper, no ball
19.5 Arshdeep to Sai, Free hit, no run, full toss goes for a swing, hits the stumps
19.6Arshdeep to Sai, 1 leg bye
GT 132/8 after 19 overs
Rabada to bowl, Lockie is on strike.
18.1Rabada toLockie,FOUR!! Length ball outside, goes for a pull, top edge over keeper
18.2Rabada toLockie,OUT! Caught! slower length ball on off stump, heaved straight to Liam Livingstone to deep square leg.
Alzarri Joseph is the new batter.
18.3Rabada to Joseph, no run, yorker on the middle stump, defended
18.4Rabada to Joseph, 1 run, Slower length, bouncer, nudged to the on side.
18.5Rabada to Sai, 1 byes, Slower ball outside off, slashes and miss, misfield by keeper
18.6Rabada to Joseph, 1 run
GT 125/7 after 18 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sangwan is on strike.
17.1Arshdeep to Sangwan,1 run, length ball outside off, slower one, nudged to third
17.2Arshdeep to Sai,SIX!! Short outside off, pulled over cow corner.
50 for Sai Sudharshan.
17.3Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, fuller length outside off, driven to long off
17.4Arshdeep to Sangwan,OUT!! Bowled! around the wicket, yorker on middle and off, he had no clue.
Lockie Ferguson is the new batter.
17.5Arshdeep to Lockie, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, jammed to deep square leg
17.6Arshdeep to Sai,2 runs
GT 114/6 after 17 overs
Rabada to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
16.1 Rabada to Tewatia, wide
16.1 Rabada to Tewatia, wide
16.1Rabada to Tewatia, 2 runs, fuller length ball on off stump, slower one, punched to long on
16.2Rabada to Tewatia,OUT! Caught! Slower outside off, goes for a heave, top edge to third.
Rashid Khan comes in.
16.3Rabada to Khan,OUT!! Caught behind! Good length ball around off stump, nudges it to keeper.
Pradeep Sangwan is the new batter.
16.4Rabada to Sangwan, no run, length ball outside off,defended on the front foot
16.5Rabada to Sangwan, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
16.6Rabada to Sangwan, wide
16.6 Rabada to Sangwan, 1 run
GT 108/4 after 16 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
15.1 Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, slower bouncer outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
15.2Arshdeep to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided wide of backward point
15.3Arshdeep to Sai,FOUR!! Fuller around off, smashed wide of mid off fielder
15.4Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, short and wide, pulled to long on.
15.5Arshdeep toTewatia, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged to third
15.6Arshdeep to Sai, 2 runs
GT 98/4 after 15 overs
Rishi to bowl, Sai is on strike.
14.1 Rishi to Sai, 1 run, yorker outside off, pushed to cover
14.2Rishi to Tewatia, 1 run, short around off, slapped to deep point
14.3Rishi to Sai, wide
14.3 Rishi to Sai, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off.
14.4Rishi to Tewatia. no run, slower yorker on off stump, dug out back to bowler
14.5Rishi to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to short third
14.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 92/4 after 14 overs
Chahar to bowl, Sai is on strike.
13.1 Chahar to Sai, no run, short and wide, wrong'un, slashed to cover
13.2Chahar to Sai, 1 run, length ball outside off, googly, pushed to cover
13.3Chahar to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
13.4Chahar to Sai,FOUR!! Short on leg stump, pulled to deep square leg
13.5Chahar to Sai, 1 run
13.6Chahar to Tewatia, 2 runs
GT 83/4 after 13 overs
Rishi to bowl, Sai is on strike.
12.1Rishi to Sai, wide
12.1Rishi to Sai, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slashed wide of deep point
12.2Rishi to Sai,FOUR!! Slower ball length around off, short arm jabbed wide of long on
12.3Rishi to Sai, 1 run, length ball around off, chipped to long on
12.4 Rishi to Tewatia, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
12.5Rishi toTewatia, 1 run, slower outside off, slashed to deep cover
12.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 73/4 after 12 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Sai is on strike.
11.1 Livingstone to Sai, 1 run, length ball on leg, pushed to deep mid wicket
11.2 Livingstone to Miller,OUT! Caught! Tossed up on middle and leg, Miller goes for hit and mistimes it to long off fielder.
Rahul Tewatia comes in next.
11.3 Livingstone to Tewatia, 1 run, tossed up outside leg, dabbed to square leg
11.4 Livingstone to Sai,FOUR!! Short on the stumps, pulled to backward square leg
11.5 Livingstone to Sai, 1 run
11.6 Livingstone toTewatia, no run
GT 66/3 after 11 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Miller is on strike.
10.1Sandeep to Miller, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged wide of cover
10.2Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball wide outside off, fails to reach to ti.
10.3Sandeep to Sai, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep cover
10.4Sandeep to Miller, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off.
10.5Sandeep to Sai, no run, length around off stump, pushed to point
10.6Sandeep to Sai, 1 run
GT 62/3 after 9 overs
Chahar to bowl, Sai is on strike.
9.1 Chahar to Sai, no run, length ball around off wrong'un, pushed to cover
9.2Chahar toSai, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, pushed to deep square leg
9.3Chahar toSai, no run, length around off, wrong'un, punched to cover
looks like he has hurt himself and he's off the field. Liam to continue.
9.4LiamtoSai, 2 runs, short ball outside off, slashed wide of deep point
9.5Liam to Sai, 1 run
9.6Liam to Miller, 1 run
GT 56/3 after 9 overs
Rishi to bowl, Miller is on strike.
8.1 Rishi to Miller. 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, flicked wide of deep square leg
8.2Rishi to Miller, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side
8.3Rishi to Sai, no run, fuller length on middle and off, pushed back
8.4Rishi to Sai, no run, length ball around middle and off, tucked to deep square leg
8.5Rishi to Miller, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
8.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 50/3 after 8 overs
Liam to bowl, Sai is on strike.
7.1Liam to Sai, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
7.2Liam to Sai,1 run, fuller outside off, driven to long off
7.3Liam to Miller, no run, fuller around off stump, extra bounce and guided to point
7.4Liam to Miller, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
7.5Liam to Miller, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven wide of long off
7.6Liam to Miller, 1 run
GT 46/3 after 7 overs
Rishi to bowll,Sai is on strike.
6.1 Rishi to Sai, wide
6.1Rishi to Sai, 1 run, length ball around off stump, driven wide of mid off
6.2Rishi to Pandya,OUT! Caught behind! touch fuller this time around off stump, Hardik drives tentatively and balls clips the outside edge, goes to keeper.
David Miller is the new batter.
6.3Rishi to Miller, no run, length ball on leg stump, hits the pad.
6.4Rishi to Miller, no run, length ball outside off, driven to mid off
6.5Rishi to Miller, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to deep square leg
6.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 42/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed wide of point
5.2Arshdeep to Pandya, wide
5.2 Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball around off and middle, punched to cover
5.3Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball angling away from off stump, punched to cover
5.4Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, fuller length this time, angling away, driven to cover
5.5Arshdeep to Pandya, 1 run, length ball around middle and off stump, tapped to point
5.6Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run
GT 38/2 after 5 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
4.1Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball around off stump, thick edge falls short of slip.
4.2Sandeep to Sai. wide
4.2Sandeep to Sai,no run, length ball around off stump, driven to cover fielder
4.3Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball outside off, tapped wide of point
4.4Sandeep to Sai,2 runs, length ball cut wide of point
4.5Sandeep to Sai,1 run, length ball tapped to cover
4.6Sandeep to Pandya, no run
GT 34/2 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Saha is on strike.
3.1Rabada to Saha, no run, length ball on middle stump,goes for a pull, hits the thigh pad
3.2Rabada to Saha, Four leg byes, full toss hits his thigh pads, defleted to fine leg
3.3Rabada to Saha, 2 runs, fuller outside off, lofted over backward point fielder
3.4Rabada to Saha,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, lofted on drive over long on
3.5Rabada to Saha,OUT! Fuller length this time around off stump, goes for a lofted drive over mid off, mistimd and taken just outside thirty yard at mid off by Mayank Agarwal.
Hardik Pandya comes in next
3.6Rabada to Pandya, no run
GT 21/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl. Gill is on strike.
2.1Sandeep to Gill,OUT! Run out! length ball around off, pushed to cover and runs, direct hit at non-striker's end and he's well short of the crease.
Sai Sudarshan is the new batter.
2.2Sandeep to Saha,FOUR!! Fuller this time around off, punched over bowler's head
2.3Sandeep to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to backward point
2.4Sandeep to Saha, norun., length ball around off stump, pushed to mid off
2.5Sandeep to Saha, no run,length ball on middle and off, pushed to mid wicket
2.6Sandeep to Saha, 1 run
GT17/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Rabada to Gill, no run, length ball around off and midd;e stump, tapped to cover
1.2Rabada to Gill.FOUR!! Length ball on stumps, flicked to long leg
1.3Rabada to Gill,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, under edge runs past wide of short fine leg
1.4Rabada to Gill, no run, fuller this time, around off, charges down, swing and a miss
1.5Rabada to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Rabada to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched wide of mid on fielder
GT 4/0 after 1 over
Sandeep Sharma to start for PBKS, Saha is on strike.
0.1Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, full outside off, left alone
0.2Sandeep Sharma to Saha,FOUR!! Full length,outside off, driven through cover.
0.3Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball around off stump, tapped on the square
0.4Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, back of length outside off, punched to cover
0.5Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to point
0.6Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
Punjabwould hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.
Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya -- they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.
Gujarat, theIPLdebutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.