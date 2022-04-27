IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Rashid Khan's last ball 6 hands GT a crushing 5-wicket win over SRH

A match that will be remembered for two reasons - Firstly, Umran Malik ran through Gujarat Titans' top order with extreme pace and picked his maiden 5 wicket haul. Secondly, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia hit 22 runs in the last over. Rashid Khan hit the last ball 6 to take GT home over his former team in a thriller.
Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets
GT 199/5 after 20 overs
Marco Jansen to bowl, Rahul Tewatia is on strike.
19.1Marco Jansen toTewatia,SIX!! Slower ball, fuller outside off, goes on one knee and dumped it over long on
16 runs from 5 balls.
19.2Marco Jansen toTewatia, 1 run, slower bouncer around off stump, swivllled to long leg
19.3Marco Jansen to Rashid,SIX!! Slower, full and wide, deposited over long on.
9 runs from 3 balls.
19.4Marco Jansen to Rashid, no run, slower one, length ball, angling across from him swing and a miss.
9 runs from 2 balls.
19.5Marco Jansen to Rashid,SIX!! Low full toss wide outside off, squeezed over deep extra cover.
3 runs from last ball.
19.6Marco Jansen to Rashid,SIX!! HE HAS DONE IT!! Short on leg stump, hooked over long leg. They've done it. Rashid has done it! Sensational finish.
GT 174/5 after 19 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
18.1 Natarajan to Tewatia,FOUR!! Full outside off, smacked past long off
18.2Natarajan toTewatia, 1 run, low full toss around off stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
30 runs needed from 10 balls
18.3Natarajan to Rashid, 1 run, low full toss on his legs, swatted to long leg.
18.4Natarajan toTewatia, no run, Yorker around off stump, swing and a miss.
18.5Natarajan toTewatia,SIX!! Low full toss around off stump, goes on one kneee and clobbered over deep mid wicket
23 runs from 7 balls.
18.6Natarajan toTewatia, 1 run
GT 161/5 after 18 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Rashid is on strike.
17.1 Bhuvi to Rashid, 2 runs, length ball wide outside off stump, heaved to deep extra cover
17.2Bhuvi to Rashid, 2 runs, yorker on middle stump, swatted to cow corner
17.3Bhuvi to Rashid, no run, length ball wide outside off, swing and a miss
17.4Bhuvi to Rashid,SIX!! Full outside off, jabbed over deep mid wicket
17.5Bhuvi to Rashid, 1 run, length ball, wide outside off, smashed to extra cover
17.6Bhuvi to Tewatia, 1 run
GT 149/5 after 17 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
Rashid Khan is the new batter.
16.1 Natarajan to Tewatia,FOUR!! Full and wide, heaved over extra cover
16.2Natarajan to Tewatia, 2 runs, yorker outside off, swept to deep mid wicket
16.2Natarajan to Tewatia, wide
16.3 Natarajan to Tewatia, no run, short and outside off, hit to mid wicket
16.4Natarajan to Tewatia, 1 run
16.5Natarajan to Rashid, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, jammed to long leg
16.6Natarajan toTewatia, no run, yorker on leg stump, hit his foot.Umpire raises his finger. Tewatia reviews!! not out!
GT 140/5 after 16 overs
Umran to bowl, Miller is on strike.
15.1 Umran to Miller, 1 run, back of length ball on leg stump, nudged to poin
15.2Umran to Tewatia, 1 run,around the wicket,length ball around off stump, dabbed to backward point
15.3Umran to Miller, 1 run, touch fuller this time on his leg stump, tucked to long leg
15.4Umran toTewatia, 1 run, 130 KMPH!!Slower one, fuller this time, flicked to deep square leg
15.5Umran to Miller,OUT! Bowled! 149 KMPH!! Full ball, quick, on middle stump, he swings and misses, Middle stump is out of theground
Abhinav Manohar is the new batter.
15.6Umran to Manohar, wide
15.6Umran to Manohar,OUT! Five- for Umran! Bowled!! Full and straight!Fuller length on middle stump.
GT 135/3 after 15 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
14.1 Bhuvi to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball, wide outside off slapped to deep point
14.2Bhuvi to MIller, no run, length ball, wide outside off, smashed back to bowler, hit him on full.
14.3Bhuvi to Miller, 1 run, yorker around middle and off, jammed to long on
14.4Bhuvi toTewatia,FOUR!! back of length, wide outside off, slashed behind deep point
14.5Bhuvi toTewatia, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, jammed to long on
14.6Bhuvi to Miller, 1 run
GT 127/3 after 14 overs
Miller is on strike.
13.1 Umran to Miller, 1 run,146 KMPH!!Length ball around middle and off, dabbed to square leg
13.2Umran to Saha,OUT! Bowled! 153 KMPH!! Full, straight, yorker on the middle stump, Saha was rushed.
Rahul Tewatia is the new batter.
13.3Umran to Tewatia, no run, length ball on hits his pads.
13.4Umran to Tewatia,FOUR!! Short around off, upper cut to third man
13.5Umran to Tewatia, 1 run,144 KMPH!! length ball around off stump, dabbed to short cover
13.6Umran to Miller, no run
GT 121/2 after 13 overs
Sundar to bowl, Miller is on strike.
12.1 Sundar to Miller, 1 run, length ball angling down the legside, tucked to square leg
12.2Sundar to Saha,FOUR!! around the wicket, length ball on his leg stump, comes down and heaved to deep mid wicket
12.3Sundar to Saha, 1 run, short and on the stumps, shuffles to leg side, punched to long off
12.4Sundar to Miller, 1 + wide
12.4Sundar to Saha, 1 run, short on the stumps, lofted to long on
12.5Sundar to Miller, 2 runs, short and wide cut to deep cover
12.6Sundar to Miller, 1 run
GT 109/2 after 12 overs
Jansen to bowl, Saha is on strike.
11.1 Jansen to Saha, 1 run, back of length on middle, swivelled to deep square leg
11.2Jansen to Miller, 1 run, back of length on off, tucked to deep square leg
11.3Jansen to Saha, wide
11.3Jansen to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to long on
11.4Jansen to Miller, 1 run, full toss on his pads, flicked to backward square leg
11.5Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! fuller this time, wide outside off, lofted straight down the ground
11.6Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, smashed over mid on fielder
GT 96/2 after 11 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
10.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg,pushed to long on.50 for Wriddhiman Saha.
10.2Sundar to Miller, no run, around the wicket, length ball cut to extra cover
10.3Sundar to Miller, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
10.4Sundar to Saha, 1 run, flat, quick and short, pulled to deep square leg
10.5Sundar to Miller, 1 run, length ball, flat and on the stumps, under edge and goes to cover
10.6Sundar to Saha, 1 run
GT 91/2 after 10 overs
Umaran to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
9.1Umaran to Hardik,FOUR!! Fuller length on middle and swatted to mid on
9.2Umaran to Hardik,OUT! CaughT! 145 KMPH!! Short and wide, goes for a pull, top edge and Marco Jansen standing at fine third man takes it comfortably.
David Miller is new batter
9.3Umaran to Miller,FOUR!! around the wicket, short outside off, dabbed infront of backward point
9.4Umaran to Miller,no run,147 KMPH!! back of length around off stump, dabbed to mid wicket
9.5Umaran to Miller, 1 leg bye, length ball anglng down and hit his pad, goes to fine leg
9.6Umaran to Saha, 1 run
GT 81/1 after 9 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
8.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length around off stump, pushed to long off
8.2Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, length ball, angling down the leg side, paddle swept to long leg
8.3Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length ball, steps down and pushed to long on
8.4Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, pushed to long off
8.5Sundar to Saha,FOUR!! touch fuller on leg stump, moves outside leg, slashed to deep extra cover
8.6Sundar to Saha, no run
GT 73/1 after 8 overs
Umran to bowl, Saha is on strike.
7.1 Umran to Saha, no run, length ball on stumps, rushed him
7.2Umran to Saha, 1 run, length ball just outside off, half pull to long on
7.3Umran to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
7.4Umran to Gill,OUT! Bowled! Quick!! 144 kmph! Full and straight, he backs away and ball shatters on to the stump.
Hardik Pandya is the new batter.
7.5Umran to Hardik, no run, 145 kmph!short length ball ripper, climbed on him, hit his shoulder and lobes straight!
7.6Umran to Hardik,FOUR!! fuller length ball outside off, punched through mid off
GT 68/0 after 7 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
6.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, overpitched around off, driven to long off
6.2Sundar to Gill, no run, length ball around off tucked to mid wicket
6.3Sundar to Gill,SIX!! Overpitched around off stump, smashed over long on
6.4Sundar to Gill, no run, length ball around off, tucked to square leg
6.5Sundar to Gill, 1 run, length ball pushed to long on
6.6Sundar to Saha, 1 run
GT 59/0 after 6 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gill is on strike.
5.1 Natarajan to Gill, 2 runs, length ball around off and middle tucked to deep square leg
5.2Natarajan to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to deep point
5.3Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! length ball angling down his leg, helped it on its away.
5.4Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! length again, steps down and pulls it behind square leg
5.5Natarajan to Saha, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, jammed to mid on
5.6Natarajan to Gill, no run
GT 47/0 after 5 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
4.1 Jansen to Gill, no run, fuller around middle and off, dabbed to mid wicket
4.2Jansen to Gill, no run, fuller length, slower one, angling away, decieved him.
4.3Jansen to Gill, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, slapped to mid off
4.4Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! Half volley just around off stump, driven over mid off fielder to boundary
4.5Jansen to Saha, 1 run, back of length on middle pulled to deep fine leg
4.6Jansen to Gill, 1 run
GT 40/0 after 4 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gill is on strike.
3.1 Natarajan to Gill, no run, length ball on middle stump, tucked to mid wicket
3.2Natarajan to Gill,FOUR!! Fuller this time on off and middle, pushed in between mid on and mid wicket
3.3Natarajan to Gill, 1 run, length ball angling across and dabbed to deep point
3.4Natarajan to Saha, no run, slower ball on length, outside off, misses it
3.5Natarajan to Saha, no run
3.6Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, lofted over extra cover fielder
GT 31/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Gill is on strike.
2.1Bhuvi to Gill, no run, length ball, wide outside off, looks to run it to third man, misses it
2.2Bhuvi to Gill, 1 run, slower one, touch fuller around off stump, played to cover
2.3Bhuvi to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball around leg stump, steps down and pulled infront of deep square leg
2.4Bhuvi to Saha, 1 run, slower ball on leg stump, tucked on legside
2.5Bhuvi to Gill, 1 run, length ball outside off dabbed to cover
2.6Bhuvi to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball, angling in on middle, tapped behind short fine leg
GT 20/0 after 2 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Jansen to Gill,1 run, length ball on off, pushed to bowler
1.2Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! Full on middle and off, heaved to deep square leg
1.3Jansen to Saha,SIX!! Fuller this time, coming in, on his pads, flicked over backward square leg
1.4Jansen to Saha, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, tucked to square leg
1.5Jansen to Gill, no run, length ball around off stump, angling across, beats the edge
1.6Jansen to Gill, 4 + wide
1.6 Jansen to Gill, 1 run
GT 2/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start for SRH, Saha is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, wide length ball, punched to cover
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, outswinger,beats the tentative forward push
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, inswinger , pushed to cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to mid on
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid on
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gill, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill andWriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
SRH 195/6 after 20 overs
Lockie to bowl, Jansen is on strike.
19.1 Lockie to Jansen,SIX!! Slower ball, length ball, outside off, clobbered over long on
19.2Lockie to Jansen, no run, full, wide outside off stump, fails to put bat on ball, as he looked to slice it over in field
19.3Lockie to Jansen, 1 run, fuller length wide outside off, under edge goes to keeper
19.4Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Slower ball, banged in to the pitch, outside off, chest height and muscled over deep mid wicket
19.5Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Full toss outside off, lapped over short fine leg. Great awarness by the man.
19.6Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Full outside off, shuffles to outside off stump, heaved over long off
SRH 170/6 after 19 overs
Joseph to bowl, Sundar is on strike.
Shashank SIngh is the new batter.
18.1Joseph to Sundar, wide
18.1Joseph to Sundar,OUT! Run OUT!no run, back of length at his ribs, looks to swivel it over short fine leg, misses it, runs and Joseph picks the ball and hits the stumps at non-striker's end
Marco Jansen is the new batter.
18.2Joseph toShashank,FOUR!! Full around off stump, smashed through extra cover
18.3Joseph toShashank, 2 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep square leg
18.4Joseph toShashank, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to backward point
18.5Joseph to Jansen, no run. short, quick and backs away
18.6Joseph to Jansen, 1 run
SRH 161/5 after 18 overs
Dayal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
17.1 Dayal to Markram, 1 run full and wide, dabbed to third
17.2Dayal to Sundar, 1 run, length ball, around chest height, dabbed to deep square
17.3Dayal to Markram, 2 runs, full and wide, sliced to deep exta cover
17.4Dayal to Markram, 1 run, slower ball, around off, jammed to extra cover
17.5Dayal to Sundar,1 run, yorker on off, jammed to long on
17.6Dayal to Markram,OUT!Caught!Length ball outside off, top edge to mid on
SRH 155/4 after 17 overs
Shami to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
16.1 Shami to Pooran, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed to deep point
16.2Shami to Markram, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, pushed to long off
16.3Shami to Pooran, OUT! Full ball on middle stump, angling in, heaves it straight to long on fielder.
Washington Sundar is the new batter.
16.4Shami to Sundar, 1 run, low full toss outside off, dabbed to short third man.
16.5Shami to Markram,SIX!! Short and pulled infron of deep mid wicket
16.6Shami to Markram, 1 run
SRH 145/3 after 16 over
Joseph to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
15.1 Joseph to Sharma,OUT! Full around off, goes for a heave, under edge ricochet on to stumps.
Nicholas Pooran is the new batter.
15.2Joseph to Pooran, no run, Short and aimed at body, ducked.
15.3Joseph to Pooran, 1 run, fuller length ball, around off stump, pushed to long off
15.4Joseph to Markram, 1 run, yorker, on middle and leg, dabbed to long on
15.5Joseph to Pooran, 1 run, fuller and slower on leg stump, pushed to long off
15.6Joseph to Markram, 2 runs
SRH 140/2 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Sharma,1 run, short and googly, angling away and punched to long off
14.2Rashid to Markram, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
14.3Rashid to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and on off stump, punched over extra cover
14.4Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs, fuller outside off, pushed to deep extra cover
14.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, around the wicket, full wide outside off, swept to deep mid wicket
14.6Rashid to Markram,FOUR!! Short and on the stump, googly, smashed to deep mid wicket
SRH 127/2 after 14 overs
Lockie to bowl, Markram is on strike.
13.1 Lockie to Markram, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven to deep extra cover
13.2Lockie to Sharma,FOUR!! Fuller length angling in, flicked to deep square leg, falls short and runs to the boundary
13.3 Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, Fuller on leg stump, backs away and chipped to deep point
13.4 Lockie to Markram, full toss, wide outside off, swing and a miss
13.5 Lockie to Markram,SIX! Length ball on middle stump, heaved over deep mid wicket
13.6 Lockie to Markram, no run
SRH 115/2 after 13 overs
Dayal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
12.1 Dayal to Markram, no run, length ball on off, angling across, punched to midoff
12.2 Dayal to Markram, no run, full this time, around middle and off, driven back to bowler
12.3 Dayal to Markram, 1 run, full on pads, flicked to deep square leg
12.4 Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, slower one, around off, tucked to mid on
12.5 Dayal to Markram, 1 run, full ball on his pads, nudged to deep mid wicket
12.6 Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 112/2 after 12 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
11.1 Rashid to Sharma,SIX! Full outside off, goes on one knee and swept it infront of deep mid wicket
11.2 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, short ball around middle stump, swatted to deep mid wicket
11.3 Rashid to Markram, 1 run, overpitched around middle and off, driven to long off
11.4 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, outside off, and punched to deep extra cover
11.5 Rashid to Markram, 1 run, good length ball on off, wrong'un, padded to deep mid wicket
11.6 Rashid to Sharma,SIX! Full outside off, swept over long on
SRH 96/2 after 11 overs
Joseph to bowl, Markram is on strike.
10.1 Joseph to Markram, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, flicked to backward square leg
10.2Joseph to Markram, 1 run, length ball, around off, punched to deep cover
10.3Joseph to Sharma,1 run, slower ball,. on good length on off stump, dabbed to deep third
10.4Joseph to Markram,2 runs, short ball, swatted infront of the bowler
10.5Joseph to Markram, no run
10.6Joseph to Markram,SIX!! Short and wide, pulled infront of deep mid wicket
SRH 84/2 after 10 overs
Lockie to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
9.1 Lockie to Sharma,1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
9.2Lockie to Markram, 2 runs, touch fuller, slower ball, driven to deep cover
9.3Lockie to Markram, 1 run, short and wide, swatted to deep cover
9.4Lockie to Sharma, wide
9.4Lockie to Sharma, no run, length ball angling down dabbed to square leg
9.5Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged to deep point
9.6Lockie to Markram, wide
9.5 Lockie to Markram, 1 run
SRH 76/2 after 9 overs
Rashid to bowl, Markram is on strike.
8.1Rashid to Markram, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, pushed to long off
8.2Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, googly, angling outside off, punched to extra cover
8.3Rashid to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller, googly, pushed to deep cover
8.4Rashid to Sharma,SIX!! Over pitched outside off it was a googly, goes down on one knee and smashed it over long on
8.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, overptiched, flat and punched down to long off
8.6Rashid to Markram, no run
SRH 66/2 after 8 overs
Lockie to bowl. Markram is on strike.
7.1Lockie to Markram,no run, back of length, punched to cover
7.2Lockie to Markram,FOUR!! length ball around off stump, punched through extra cover
7.3Lockie to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller outside off, pushed to deep point
7.4Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, short around off stump, dabbed to mid wicket
7.5Lockie to Markram, 1 run, back of length around middle and leg, dabbed to long on
7.6Lockie to Sharma, no run
SRH 59/2 after 7 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1 Rashid to Sharma, no run, over pitched on off stump,jammed to mid off
6.2Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs, short, wrong'un angling outside off, swatted to deep sqaure leg
6.3Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, full around off stump, swept to deep mid wicket
6.4Rashid to Markram, 1 run, short, quick, flat on middle, swatted to deep square leg
6.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run
6.6Rashid to Markram, 1 run
SRH 53/2 after 6 overs
Jospeh to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
Aiden Markram is the new batter.
5.1Jospeh to Sharma,FOUR!! Full ball, around off, angling across, lofted over extra cover
5.2Jospeh to Sharma,FOUR!! Full ball, outside off stump, driven through cover
5.3Jospeh to Sharma, no run, Full, outside off stump, misses to put it through
5.4Jospeh to Sharma, 1 run, back of length, angling across from off stump, nudged to point
5.5Jospeh to Markram, no run, back of length, angling in, pushed to extra cover
5.6Jospeh to Markram, no run
SRH 44/2 after 5 overs
Shami to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
4.1 Shami to Rahul, no run, touch fuller, around off stump, beats the outside edge
4.2Shami to Rahul, no run, touch fuller on middle and off, defended backto Shami
4.3Shami to Rahul,SIX! Length ball on offstump, comes down and lofted over extra cover
4.4Shami to Rahul,FOUR! Length ball this time again, steps down and lofted over cover fielder
4.5Shami to Rahul,FOUR!! Full around off stump, half volley, driven through extra cover
4.6Shami to Rahul,LBW! OUTfull ball this time, on middle stump, he misses it completely, angling in.GT review! OUT! LBW!
SRH 30/1 after 4 overs
Dayal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, short on body, pulled to backward square leg
3.2Dayal to Rahul, no run, length ball on the legside, steps down, cramped him up, punched to mid off
3.3Dayal to Rahul. 1 run, full ball outside off, angling across, flying to point and Rashid couldn'y hold on to it.
3.4Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on middle and off, pulled to square leg
3.5Dayal to Rahul,1run, full on leg side, leading edge goes to third
3.6Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 26/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Kane is on strike.
2.1Shami to Kane, no run, length ball on stumps, pushed back to bowler
2.2Shami to Kane,FOUR!! Full ball angling inon his pads, flicked to backward square leg
2.3Shami to Kane, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed on the backfoot to point
2.4Shami to Kane, no run, length ball on off stump, under edge bounces over the stump
2.5Shami to Kane,OUT! Full ball this time, hint of inswing, looks to drive it straight, goes through the gap. Off stumps goes for a run.
Rahul Tripathi is the new batter.
2.6Shami to Rahul, no run
SRH 22/0 after 2 overs
Dayal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to wide of point
1.2Dayal to Kane, no run, full, wide and angling across, goes for drive and misses it
1.3Dayal to Kane, 1 run, full ball around middle and off, under edge to backward square leg
1.4Dayal to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed in front of point fielder
1.5Dayal to Sharma, wide
1.5Dayal to Sharma,FOUR! Half volleyoutside off, lofted over cover fielder
1.6Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 11/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Abhishek Sharma is on strike
0.1Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball, around off stump, beats the outside edge
0.2Shami to Sharma, 4 + wide
0,2Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on his pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball, outside off, dabbed to backward point
0.4Shami to Sharma, no run, touch fuller, around off stump, straightens after pitching, beats the outside edge
0.5Shami to Sharma, 4 + wide
0.5 Shami to Sharma, 1 run, touch fuller around off, nudged to third
0.6Shami to Kane, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Toss
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first
However, the 'Orange Army's' bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter.
Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in their campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn't mind a sweet revenge for that defeat.
TheIPLnewcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.