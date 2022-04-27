IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: GT opt to field

  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 19:26 ist
The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson's 150 click thunderbolts meet their match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik's toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Mumbai on Wednesday.
  • 19:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:08

    Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

  • 19:00

    Toss

    Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first

  • 18:39

    However, the 'Orange Army's' bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter.

  • 18:39

    Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in their campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn't mind a sweet revenge for that defeat.

  • 18:38

    TheIPLnewcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.