IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: Umran Malik strikes in his first over, Gill departs

The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson's 150 click thunderbolts meet their match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik's toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Mumbai on Wednesday.
GT 96/2 after 11 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
10.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg,pushed to long on.50 for Wriddhiman Saha.
10.2Sundar to Miller, no run, around the wicket, length ball cut to extra cover
10.3Sundar to Miller, 1 run, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
10.4Sundar to Saha, 1 run, flat, quick and short, pulled to deep square leg
10.5Sundar to Miller, 1 run, length ball, flat and on the stumps, under edge and goes to cover
10.6Sundar to Saha, 1 run
GT 91/2 after 10 overs
Umaran to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
9.1Umaran to Hardik,FOUR!! Fuller length on middle and swatted to mid on
9.2Umaran to Hardik,OUT! CaughT! 145 KMPH!! Short and wide, goes for a pull, top edge and Marco Jansen standing at fine third man takes it comfortably.
David Miller is new batter
9.3Umaran to Miller,FOUR!! around the wicket, short outside off, dabbed infront of backward point
9.4Umaran to Miller,no run,147 KMPH!! back of length around off stump, dabbed to mid wicket
9.5Umaran to Miller, 1 leg bye, length ball anglng down and hit his pad, goes to fine leg
9.6Umaran to Saha, 1 run
GT 81/1 after 9 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
8.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length around off stump, pushed to long off
8.2Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, length ball, angling down the leg side, paddle swept to long leg
8.3Sundar to Saha, 1 run, length ball, steps down and pushed to long on
8.4Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, pushed to long off
8.5Sundar to Saha,FOUR!! touch fuller on leg stump, moves outside leg, slashed to deep extra cover
8.6Sundar to Saha, no run
GT 73/1 after 8 overs
Umran to bowl, Saha is on strike.
7.1 Umran to Saha, no run, length ball on stumps, rushed him
7.2Umran to Saha, 1 run, length ball just outside off, half pull to long on
7.3Umran to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
7.4Umran to Gill,OUT! Bowled! Quick!! 144 kmph! Full and straight, he backs away and ball shatters on to the stump.
Hardik Pandya is the new batter.
7.5Umran to Hardik, no run, 145 kmph!short length ball ripper, climbed on him, hit his shoulder and lobes straight!
7.6Umran to Hardik,FOUR!! fuller length ball outside off, punched through mid off
GT 68/0 after 7 overs
Sundar to bowl, Saha is on strike.
6.1 Sundar to Saha, 1 run, overpitched around off, driven to long off
6.2Sundar to Gill, no run, length ball around off tucked to mid wicket
6.3Sundar to Gill,SIX!! Overpitched around off stump, smashed over long on
6.4Sundar to Gill, no run, length ball around off, tucked to square leg
6.5Sundar to Gill, 1 run, length ball pushed to long on
6.6Sundar to Saha, 1 run
GT 59/0 after 6 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gill is on strike.
5.1 Natarajan to Gill, 2 runs, length ball around off and middle tucked to deep square leg
5.2Natarajan to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to deep point
5.3Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! length ball angling down his leg, helped it on its away.
5.4Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! length again, steps down and pulls it behind square leg
5.5Natarajan to Saha, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, jammed to mid on
5.6Natarajan to Gill, no run
GT 47/0 after 5 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
4.1 Jansen to Gill, no run, fuller around middle and off, dabbed to mid wicket
4.2Jansen to Gill, no run, fuller length, slower one, angling away, decieved him.
4.3Jansen to Gill, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, slapped to mid off
4.4Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! Half volley just around off stump, driven over mid off fielder to boundary
4.5Jansen to Saha, 1 run, back of length on middle pulled to deep fine leg
4.6Jansen to Gill, 1 run
GT 40/0 after 4 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Gill is on strike.
3.1 Natarajan to Gill, no run, length ball on middle stump, tucked to mid wicket
3.2Natarajan to Gill,FOUR!! Fuller this time on off and middle, pushed in between mid on and mid wicket
3.3Natarajan to Gill, 1 run, length ball angling across and dabbed to deep point
3.4Natarajan to Saha, no run, slower ball on length, outside off, misses it
3.5Natarajan to Saha, no run
3.6Natarajan to Saha,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, lofted over extra cover fielder
GT 31/0 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Gill is on strike.
2.1Bhuvi to Gill, no run, length ball, wide outside off, looks to run it to third man, misses it
2.2Bhuvi to Gill, 1 run, slower one, touch fuller around off stump, played to cover
2.3Bhuvi to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball around leg stump, steps down and pulled infront of deep square leg
2.4Bhuvi to Saha, 1 run, slower ball on leg stump, tucked on legside
2.5Bhuvi to Gill, 1 run, length ball outside off dabbed to cover
2.6Bhuvi to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball, angling in on middle, tapped behind short fine leg
GT 20/0 after 2 overs
Jansen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Jansen to Gill,1 run, length ball on off, pushed to bowler
1.2Jansen to Saha,FOUR!! Full on middle and off, heaved to deep square leg
1.3Jansen to Saha,SIX!! Fuller this time, coming in, on his pads, flicked over backward square leg
1.4Jansen to Saha, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, tucked to square leg
1.5Jansen to Gill, no run, length ball around off stump, angling across, beats the edge
1.6Jansen to Gill, 4 + wide
1.6 Jansen to Gill, 1 run
GT 2/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start for SRH, Saha is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, wide length ball, punched to cover
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, outswinger,beats the tentative forward push
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, no run, inswinger , pushed to cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to mid on
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid on
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Gill, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill andWriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
SRH 195/6 after 20 overs
Lockie to bowl, Jansen is on strike.
19.1 Lockie to Jansen,SIX!! Slower ball, length ball, outside off, clobbered over long on
19.2Lockie to Jansen, no run, full, wide outside off stump, fails to put bat on ball, as he looked to slice it over in field
19.3Lockie to Jansen, 1 run, fuller length wide outside off, under edge goes to keeper
19.4Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Slower ball, banged in to the pitch, outside off, chest height and muscled over deep mid wicket
19.5Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Full toss outside off, lapped over short fine leg. Great awarness by the man.
19.6Lockie to Shashank,SIX!! Full outside off, shuffles to outside off stump, heaved over long off
SRH 170/6 after 19 overs
Joseph to bowl, Sundar is on strike.
Shashank SIngh is the new batter.
18.1Joseph to Sundar, wide
18.1Joseph to Sundar,OUT! Run OUT!no run, back of length at his ribs, looks to swivel it over short fine leg, misses it, runs and Joseph picks the ball and hits the stumps at non-striker's end
Marco Jansen is the new batter.
18.2Joseph toShashank,FOUR!! Full around off stump, smashed through extra cover
18.3Joseph toShashank, 2 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep square leg
18.4Joseph toShashank, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to backward point
18.5Joseph to Jansen, no run. short, quick and backs away
18.6Joseph to Jansen, 1 run
SRH 161/5 after 18 overs
Dayal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
17.1 Dayal to Markram, 1 run full and wide, dabbed to third
17.2Dayal to Sundar, 1 run, length ball, around chest height, dabbed to deep square
17.3Dayal to Markram, 2 runs, full and wide, sliced to deep exta cover
17.4Dayal to Markram, 1 run, slower ball, around off, jammed to extra cover
17.5Dayal to Sundar,1 run, yorker on off, jammed to long on
17.6Dayal to Markram,OUT!Caught!Length ball outside off, top edge to mid on
SRH 155/4 after 17 overs
Shami to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
16.1 Shami to Pooran, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed to deep point
16.2Shami to Markram, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, pushed to long off
16.3Shami to Pooran, OUT! Full ball on middle stump, angling in, heaves it straight to long on fielder.
Washington Sundar is the new batter.
16.4Shami to Sundar, 1 run, low full toss outside off, dabbed to short third man.
16.5Shami to Markram,SIX!! Short and pulled infron of deep mid wicket
16.6Shami to Markram, 1 run
SRH 145/3 after 16 over
Joseph to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
15.1 Joseph to Sharma,OUT! Full around off, goes for a heave, under edge ricochet on to stumps.
Nicholas Pooran is the new batter.
15.2Joseph to Pooran, no run, Short and aimed at body, ducked.
15.3Joseph to Pooran, 1 run, fuller length ball, around off stump, pushed to long off
15.4Joseph to Markram, 1 run, yorker, on middle and leg, dabbed to long on
15.5Joseph to Pooran, 1 run, fuller and slower on leg stump, pushed to long off
15.6Joseph to Markram, 2 runs
SRH 140/2 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Sharma,1 run, short and googly, angling away and punched to long off
14.2Rashid to Markram, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
14.3Rashid to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and on off stump, punched over extra cover
14.4Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs, fuller outside off, pushed to deep extra cover
14.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, around the wicket, full wide outside off, swept to deep mid wicket
14.6Rashid to Markram,FOUR!! Short and on the stump, googly, smashed to deep mid wicket
SRH 127/2 after 14 overs
Lockie to bowl, Markram is on strike.
13.1 Lockie to Markram, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven to deep extra cover
13.2Lockie to Sharma,FOUR!! Fuller length angling in, flicked to deep square leg, falls short and runs to the boundary
13.3 Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, Fuller on leg stump, backs away and chipped to deep point
13.4 Lockie to Markram, full toss, wide outside off, swing and a miss
13.5 Lockie to Markram,SIX! Length ball on middle stump, heaved over deep mid wicket
13.6 Lockie to Markram, no run
SRH 115/2 after 13 overs
Dayal to bowl, Markram is on strike.
12.1 Dayal to Markram, no run, length ball on off, angling across, punched to midoff
12.2 Dayal to Markram, no run, full this time, around middle and off, driven back to bowler
12.3 Dayal to Markram, 1 run, full on pads, flicked to deep square leg
12.4 Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, slower one, around off, tucked to mid on
12.5 Dayal to Markram, 1 run, full ball on his pads, nudged to deep mid wicket
12.6 Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 112/2 after 12 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
11.1 Rashid to Sharma,SIX! Full outside off, goes on one knee and swept it infront of deep mid wicket
11.2 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, short ball around middle stump, swatted to deep mid wicket
11.3 Rashid to Markram, 1 run, overpitched around middle and off, driven to long off
11.4 Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, outside off, and punched to deep extra cover
11.5 Rashid to Markram, 1 run, good length ball on off, wrong'un, padded to deep mid wicket
11.6 Rashid to Sharma,SIX! Full outside off, swept over long on
SRH 96/2 after 11 overs
Joseph to bowl, Markram is on strike.
10.1 Joseph to Markram, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, flicked to backward square leg
10.2Joseph to Markram, 1 run, length ball, around off, punched to deep cover
10.3Joseph to Sharma,1 run, slower ball,. on good length on off stump, dabbed to deep third
10.4Joseph to Markram,2 runs, short ball, swatted infront of the bowler
10.5Joseph to Markram, no run
10.6Joseph to Markram,SIX!! Short and wide, pulled infront of deep mid wicket
SRH 84/2 after 10 overs
Lockie to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
9.1 Lockie to Sharma,1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
9.2Lockie to Markram, 2 runs, touch fuller, slower ball, driven to deep cover
9.3Lockie to Markram, 1 run, short and wide, swatted to deep cover
9.4Lockie to Sharma, wide
9.4Lockie to Sharma, no run, length ball angling down dabbed to square leg
9.5Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged to deep point
9.6Lockie to Markram, wide
9.5 Lockie to Markram, 1 run
SRH 76/2 after 9 overs
Rashid to bowl, Markram is on strike.
8.1Rashid to Markram, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, pushed to long off
8.2Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, googly, angling outside off, punched to extra cover
8.3Rashid to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller, googly, pushed to deep cover
8.4Rashid to Sharma,SIX!! Over pitched outside off it was a googly, goes down on one knee and smashed it over long on
8.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, overptiched, flat and punched down to long off
8.6Rashid to Markram, no run
SRH 66/2 after 8 overs
Lockie to bowl. Markram is on strike.
7.1Lockie to Markram,no run, back of length, punched to cover
7.2Lockie to Markram,FOUR!! length ball around off stump, punched through extra cover
7.3Lockie to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller outside off, pushed to deep point
7.4Lockie to Sharma, 1 run, short around off stump, dabbed to mid wicket
7.5Lockie to Markram, 1 run, back of length around middle and leg, dabbed to long on
7.6Lockie to Sharma, no run
SRH 59/2 after 7 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1 Rashid to Sharma, no run, over pitched on off stump,jammed to mid off
6.2Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs, short, wrong'un angling outside off, swatted to deep sqaure leg
6.3Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, full around off stump, swept to deep mid wicket
6.4Rashid to Markram, 1 run, short, quick, flat on middle, swatted to deep square leg
6.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run
6.6Rashid to Markram, 1 run
SRH 53/2 after 6 overs
Jospeh to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
Aiden Markram is the new batter.
5.1Jospeh to Sharma,FOUR!! Full ball, around off, angling across, lofted over extra cover
5.2Jospeh to Sharma,FOUR!! Full ball, outside off stump, driven through cover
5.3Jospeh to Sharma, no run, Full, outside off stump, misses to put it through
5.4Jospeh to Sharma, 1 run, back of length, angling across from off stump, nudged to point
5.5Jospeh to Markram, no run, back of length, angling in, pushed to extra cover
5.6Jospeh to Markram, no run
SRH 44/2 after 5 overs
Shami to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
4.1 Shami to Rahul, no run, touch fuller, around off stump, beats the outside edge
4.2Shami to Rahul, no run, touch fuller on middle and off, defended backto Shami
4.3Shami to Rahul,SIX! Length ball on offstump, comes down and lofted over extra cover
4.4Shami to Rahul,FOUR! Length ball this time again, steps down and lofted over cover fielder
4.5Shami to Rahul,FOUR!! Full around off stump, half volley, driven through extra cover
4.6Shami to Rahul,LBW! OUTfull ball this time, on middle stump, he misses it completely, angling in.GT review! OUT! LBW!
SRH 30/1 after 4 overs
Dayal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, short on body, pulled to backward square leg
3.2Dayal to Rahul, no run, length ball on the legside, steps down, cramped him up, punched to mid off
3.3Dayal to Rahul. 1 run, full ball outside off, angling across, flying to point and Rashid couldn'y hold on to it.
3.4Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on middle and off, pulled to square leg
3.5Dayal to Rahul,1run, full on leg side, leading edge goes to third
3.6Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 26/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Kane is on strike.
2.1Shami to Kane, no run, length ball on stumps, pushed back to bowler
2.2Shami to Kane,FOUR!! Full ball angling inon his pads, flicked to backward square leg
2.3Shami to Kane, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed on the backfoot to point
2.4Shami to Kane, no run, length ball on off stump, under edge bounces over the stump
2.5Shami to Kane,OUT! Full ball this time, hint of inswing, looks to drive it straight, goes through the gap. Off stumps goes for a run.
Rahul Tripathi is the new batter.
2.6Shami to Rahul, no run
SRH 22/0 after 2 overs
Dayal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Dayal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to wide of point
1.2Dayal to Kane, no run, full, wide and angling across, goes for drive and misses it
1.3Dayal to Kane, 1 run, full ball around middle and off, under edge to backward square leg
1.4Dayal to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed in front of point fielder
1.5Dayal to Sharma, wide
1.5Dayal to Sharma,FOUR! Half volleyoutside off, lofted over cover fielder
1.6Dayal to Sharma, no run
SRH 11/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Abhishek Sharma is on strike
0.1Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball, around off stump, beats the outside edge
0.2Shami to Sharma, 4 + wide
0,2Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball on his pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Shami to Sharma, no run, length ball, outside off, dabbed to backward point
0.4Shami to Sharma, no run, touch fuller, around off stump, straightens after pitching, beats the outside edge
0.5Shami to Sharma, 4 + wide
0.5 Shami to Sharma, 1 run, touch fuller around off, nudged to third
0.6Shami to Kane, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Toss
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first
However, the 'Orange Army's' bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter.
Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in their campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn't mind a sweet revenge for that defeat.
TheIPLnewcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.