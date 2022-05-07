IPL 2022: PBKS at 102/2 after 11 overs, Dhawan & Rajapaksa depart

PBKS are at 102 at the loss of two wickets after 11 overs as Shikhar Dhawan and Rajapaksa departed at 12 and 27 respectively.
Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease now.
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL)match here on Saturday.
Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.
For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in place of Karun Nair.
Teams:
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs
Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby
'Brain training': The new frontier for eSports
China web users get creative to dodge Covid censorship
Games that boost memory and cognition
Creativity in pre-search engine era
Arduous life of salt-makers
How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James'