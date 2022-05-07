PBKS at 102/2 after 11 overs, Dhawan & Rajapaksa depart

IPL 2022: PBKS at 102/2 after 11 overs, Dhawan & Rajapaksa depart

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 16:33 ist

PBKS are at 102 at the loss of two wickets after 11 overs as Shikhar Dhawan and Rajapaksa departed at 12 and 27 respectively. 

Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease now.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL)match here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.

For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in place of Karun Nair.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

