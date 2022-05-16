IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Arshdeep sends back Sarfaraz
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Arshdeep sends back Sarfaraz
updated: May 16 2022, 20:04 ist
Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Monday.
20:00
DC 67/2 after 7 overs
Marsh is on strike,Chahar to bowl.
6.1 Chahar to Marsh, 1 run, Flighted around off, driven to long-off
6.2Chahar to Lalit, 1 run, fired in on middle and off, pushed to cover
6.3Chahar to Marsh, no run, flighted outside off, jammed back to bowler
6.4Chahar to Marsh,FOUR!! Short and wide outside off, cut away to deep point
6.5Chahar to Marsh, no run, length around off, fended off the backfoot to point
6.6Chahar to Marsh, 2 runs
19:56
DC 59/2 after 6 overs
Lalit is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
5.1 Rabada to Lalit, no run, length ball on his pads, worked to short fine leg
5.2Rabada to Lalit, 1 run, back of a length outside off, steered to third
5.3Rabada to Marsh, no run, short ball outside off, looks to pull it, withdraws at the last moment
5.4Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, slower one on a length around off, nudged to short third
5.5Rabada to Lalit,FOUR!! Short ball on off stump, swivels but the ball hits the glove and then the shoulder, and flies over the keeper.
5.6Rabada to Lalit, no run
19:47
DC 53/2 after 5 overs
Khan is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
4.1 Arshdeep to Khan,FOUR! Full toss around off stump whacks it over mid-wicket.
4.2Arshdeep to Khan, around the wicket, back of a length, around off,slashes at it, edges it, falls short of keeper
4.3Arshdeep to Khan,DROPPED! 2 runs,short ball around off, drags it, lacks timing, mid-wicket, cannot reach it.
4.4Arshdeep to Khan, no run, length ball outside off, goes for an expansive drive and misses.
4.5Arshdeep to Khan,OUT! Slower one, touch fuller around off, again looks to muscle it straight down the ground, miscues and Chahar take it while running back from mid-off.
Here's Lalit.
4.6Arshdeep to Lalit,OUT! around the wicket, the short ball coming in, on his body, goes for a pull and Bairstow takes it at fine leg. Oh NO!! It is a NO BALL.
Free-hit.
4.6 Arshdeep to Lalit, 1 run
19:43
DC 45/1 after 4 overs
Marsh is on strike, R Dhawan to bowl.
3.1 Dhawan to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump,fended off
3.2R Dhawan to Marsh, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, drives it over off side field to deep point
3.3R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR! Slower ball on length wide outside off, deft-touch in between short third and backward point.
3.4R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR!! Length ball this time, sits on his knee and SCOOPS it over Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper
3.5R Dhawan to Khan,1 run ! Back of a length, outside off, slashes at it, the edge goes to short third
3.6R Dhawan to Marsh, no run
19:38
DC 35/1 after 3 overs
Marsh is on strike, Brar to bowl.
2.1 Brar to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
2.2 Brar to Khan, no run, length ball on off stump,pushed to mid-off
2.3Brar to Khan, no run, short and cut to cover
2.4Brar to Khan,SIX!! Fuller this time around off stump, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
2.5Brar to Khan,FOUR! Short and around off, goes on backfoot, and cut away infront of cover
2.6Brar to Khan,FOUR!! Fuller on leg stump, sweeps it in between short fine and backward square
19:34
DC 20/1 after 2 overs
Marsh is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
1.1 Rabada to Marsh,2 runs, length ball on his pads, tucked to square leg
1.2Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Fuller on the stumps, creams it straight down the ground.
1.3Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Again fuller this time on middle and leg, flicks it this time wide over long-on, as wristy as it can get.
1.4Rabada to Marsh, no run, back of a length, around off stump, fended on the backfoot
1.5Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to third
1.6Rabada to Khan, no run
19:28
DC 3/1 after 1 over
Liam Livingstoneto start for PBKS, David Warneris on strike,
0.1Livingstoneto Warner,OUT! Caught! Gone first ball! Floated outside off stump, spinning away from him, Warner goes for a drive, edges it to backward point, Rahul Chahar didn't had to move.
Here's Marsh.
0.2Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off, worked to the on side
0.3Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to mid-wicket
0.4Livingstoneto Marsh, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.5Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, touch fuller, floated outside off, gently pushed towards point
0.6Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals whilePunjabpummelled RCB in their previous game.
18:44
Punjabare seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.
18:43
Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.
DC 67/2 after 7 overs
Marsh is on strike,Chahar to bowl.
6.1 Chahar to Marsh, 1 run, Flighted around off, driven to long-off
6.2Chahar to Lalit, 1 run, fired in on middle and off, pushed to cover
6.3Chahar to Marsh, no run, flighted outside off, jammed back to bowler
6.4Chahar to Marsh,FOUR!! Short and wide outside off, cut away to deep point
6.5Chahar to Marsh, no run, length around off, fended off the backfoot to point
6.6Chahar to Marsh, 2 runs
DC 59/2 after 6 overs
Lalit is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
5.1 Rabada to Lalit, no run, length ball on his pads, worked to short fine leg
5.2Rabada to Lalit, 1 run, back of a length outside off, steered to third
5.3Rabada to Marsh, no run, short ball outside off, looks to pull it, withdraws at the last moment
5.4Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, slower one on a length around off, nudged to short third
5.5Rabada to Lalit,FOUR!! Short ball on off stump, swivels but the ball hits the glove and then the shoulder, and flies over the keeper.
5.6Rabada to Lalit, no run
DC 53/2 after 5 overs
Khan is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
4.1 Arshdeep to Khan,FOUR! Full toss around off stump whacks it over mid-wicket.
4.2Arshdeep to Khan, around the wicket, back of a length, around off,slashes at it, edges it, falls short of keeper
4.3Arshdeep to Khan,DROPPED! 2 runs,short ball around off, drags it, lacks timing, mid-wicket, cannot reach it.
4.4Arshdeep to Khan, no run, length ball outside off, goes for an expansive drive and misses.
4.5Arshdeep to Khan,OUT! Slower one, touch fuller around off, again looks to muscle it straight down the ground, miscues and Chahar take it while running back from mid-off.
Here's Lalit.
4.6Arshdeep to Lalit,OUT! around the wicket, the short ball coming in, on his body, goes for a pull and Bairstow takes it at fine leg. Oh NO!! It is a NO BALL.
Free-hit.
4.6 Arshdeep to Lalit, 1 run
DC 45/1 after 4 overs
Marsh is on strike, R Dhawan to bowl.
3.1 Dhawan to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump,fended off
3.2R Dhawan to Marsh, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, drives it over off side field to deep point
3.3R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR! Slower ball on length wide outside off, deft-touch in between short third and backward point.
3.4R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR!! Length ball this time, sits on his knee and SCOOPS it over Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper
3.5R Dhawan to Khan,1 run ! Back of a length, outside off, slashes at it, the edge goes to short third
3.6R Dhawan to Marsh, no run
DC 35/1 after 3 overs
Marsh is on strike, Brar to bowl.
2.1 Brar to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
2.2 Brar to Khan, no run, length ball on off stump,pushed to mid-off
2.3Brar to Khan, no run, short and cut to cover
2.4Brar to Khan,SIX!! Fuller this time around off stump, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
2.5Brar to Khan,FOUR! Short and around off, goes on backfoot, and cut away infront of cover
2.6Brar to Khan,FOUR!! Fuller on leg stump, sweeps it in between short fine and backward square
DC 20/1 after 2 overs
Marsh is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
1.1 Rabada to Marsh,2 runs, length ball on his pads, tucked to square leg
1.2Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Fuller on the stumps, creams it straight down the ground.
1.3Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Again fuller this time on middle and leg, flicks it this time wide over long-on, as wristy as it can get.
1.4Rabada to Marsh, no run, back of a length, around off stump, fended on the backfoot
1.5Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to third
1.6Rabada to Khan, no run
DC 3/1 after 1 over
Liam Livingstoneto start for PBKS, David Warneris on strike,
0.1Livingstoneto Warner,OUT! Caught! Gone first ball! Floated outside off stump, spinning away from him, Warner goes for a drive, edges it to backward point, Rahul Chahar didn't had to move.
Here's Marsh.
0.2Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off, worked to the on side
0.3Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to mid-wicket
0.4Livingstoneto Marsh, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.5Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, touch fuller, floated outside off, gently pushed towards point
0.6Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Toss
PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl first
The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals whilePunjabpummelled RCB in their previous game.
Punjabare seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.
Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.