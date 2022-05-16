IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Bairstow and Dhawan are out to chase 160
updated: May 16 2022, 21:41 ist
Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Monday.
21:35
PBKS 27/0 after 3 overs
Bairstow is on strike, and Khaleel to bowl.
2.1Khaleel to Bairstow,SIX! Length ball around off, picks it up, and deposits it over long-on
2.2Khaleel to Bairstow, 1 run, slower ball on a length, outside off. drag it to deep square leg
2.3Khaleel to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length around off, pushed to point
2.4Khaleel toBairstow, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed it to his right
2.5Khaleel to Dhawan, no run
2.6Khaleel to Dhawan,FOUR!! Fuller around off, driven wide of mid-on
21:31
PBKS 14/0 after 2 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Nortje to bowl.
1.1 Nortje to Dhawan,1 run, back of a length, around off, tapped on the pitch
1.2Nortje to Bairstow,FOUR! Short ball on the stumps, pulls it to deep backward square.
1.3Nortje toBairstow, 1 run, makes room, length ball on middle, steered to third
1.4Nortje to Dhawan, no run, back of a length, around off, pushed to point
1.5Nortje to Dhawan, 1 run, nearly drag-on. length ball around off, inside edge to keeper
1.6Nortje toBairstow, 1 run
21:24
PBKS 6/0 after 1 over
Jonny Bairstow is on the strike,Khaleel to start for DC.
0.1 Khaleel to Bairstow, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
0.2Khaleel to Bairstow,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away to the right of the point
0.3Khaleel toBairstow, no run, fuller on his pads, goes to the keeper, as he looks to flick it
0.4Khaleel toBairstow, no run, fuller outside off, goes for an expansive drive and misses
0.5Khaleel toBairstow,1 run, length ball on middle and off, whacks it to deep square leg
0.6Khaleel to Dhawan, 1 run
21:22
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
21:05
DC 159/7 after 20 overs
Shardul is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
Around.
19.1 Arshdeep to Shardul, 1 run, yorker on the middle stump, jammed out
19.2Arshdeep to Patel, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed out to deep mid-wicket
19.3Arshdeep to Shardul,OUT! Caught! Low full toss on off stump, hits it to long-on fielder.
Here's Kuldeep.
19.4Arshdeep to Kuldeep, 2 runs, very full outside off, jammed out to deep extra cover
19.5Arshdeep to Kuldeep, 1 leg bye
19.6Arshdeep to Patel, 2 runs
20:58
DC 151/6 after 19 overs
Marsh is on strike, Rabadato bowl.
18.1Rabadato Marsh, no run, length ball outside off, under edge to keeper
18.2Rabadato Marsh, OUT!! Fuller on leg stump, flicks it, but not far enough and deep mid-wicket fielder takes it while running in.
18.4Rabadato Patel, no run, Back of a length, around the wicket, cramps him up, as he looks to flick it to fine leg, keeper appeals.Punjab reviews! The ball touches the pads.
18.5Rabadato Patel, 1 run, back of a length, on his hips worked to the on side
18.6Rabadato Shardul, 1 run
20:53
DC 149/5 after 18 overs
Marsh is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
17.1 Arshdeep to Marsh,FOUR! Slowr ball, around the stumps, short ball on his body, pulls it to fine leg
17.2Arshdeep to Marsh, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed out to long-on
17.3Arshdeep to Patel, 1 run, yorker on off stump, jammed out to long-on
17.4Arshdeep to Marsh, 4 leg byes
17.5Arshdeep to Marsh,FOUR! Full toss outside off, hits it to long-off, falls short of Dhawan at long-off and runs to the boundary
17.6Arshdeep to Marsh, 1 run
20:49
DC 135/5 after 17 overs
Marsh is on strike,Brar to bowl.
16.1 Brar to Marsh, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
16.2 Brar to Marsh, 1 run
16.3Brar to Patel, 1 leg bye
16.4Brar to Marsh,FOUR! Short and outside off, slapped to deep cover.
50 for Mitchell Marsh.
16.5Brar to Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to deep cover
16.6Brar to Patel,FOUR!! Full on leg stump, comes down and whack it to cow corner
20:44
DC 123/5 after 16 overs
Patel is on strike,Livingstone to bowl.
15.1 Livingstone to Patel, no run
15.2Livingstone to Patel,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, drilled through extra cover
15.3Livingstone to Patel, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, heaved to cow corner
15.4Livingstone to Marsh, 1 run, short around off, pushed wide of cover
15.5Livingstone to Patel, no run, slow, short and outside off, swing and a miss
15.6Livingstone to Patel, wide
15.6Livingstone to Patel, no run
20:40
DC 116/5 after 15 overs
Patel is ons strike, Chahar to bowl.
14.1 Chahar to Patel, no run, flat, on leg stump, spins past him.
14.2Chahar to Patel, no run, full on his leg stump, tapped to his left
14.3Chahar to Patel, no run, length ball on off stump,pulled to mid-wicket
14.4Chahar to Patel, no run, length ball around off, stump, pushed to point
14.5Chahar to Patel, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to mid-wicket
14.6Chahar to Patel, 1 run
20:35
DC 115/5 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.
13.1Livingstone to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to the on side
13.2Livingstone to Marsh, wide
13.2Livingstone to Marsh,1 run, short and wide cut away to deep cover
13.3Livingstone to Powell,OUT! CAUGHT!!Floated on middle stump, Powell looks to go big, but just manages it outside mid-off, Shikhar Dhawan runs in from long-off and takes it easily. Another one forLivingstone.
Here's Axar Patel.
13.4Livingstone to Patel, 1 run, Full on leg stump, flicked to deep mid-wicket
13.5Livingstone to Marsh, 1 run, short and spinning away, cut to deep cover
13.6Livingstone to Patel, 1 run
20:32
DC 109/4 after 13 overs
Marsh is on strike, Chahar to bowl.
12.1Chahar to Marsh, 1 run, full toss on middle stump pushed to long-on
Here's Powell.
12.2Chahar to Powell, no run, Short and wide, pushed to cover
12.3Chahar to Powell, no run, length ball on middle, tapped back
12.4Chahar to Powell, no run, floated around off,wrong'un, pushed to cover
12.5Chahar to Powell,1 run, a bit straigher this time, wrong'un, pushed to the on side
12.6Chahar to Marsh, no run
20:25
DC 107/4 after 12 overs
Marsh is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.
11.1 Livingstone to Marsh, 1 run, Floated on leg stump, flicked to deep mid-wicket
Pant is the new batter.
11.2Livingstone to Pant, 1 run, fuller around off, driven to deep cover
11.3Livingstone to Marsh, no run, floated outside off, spins across and leading edge falls short
11.4Livingstone to Marsh, 1 run,
11.5Livingstone to Pant,SIX!! Floated on middle stump, beats him in the flight comes down the track and launches it straight down the ground
11.6Livingstone to Pant,OUT! Stumped! Floated again this time around off, comes down and totally beaten in the air and misses, Jitesh does the rest.
20:18
DC 98/3 after 11 overs
Lalit is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
10.1 Arshdeep to Lalit. 1 run, around the stumps, length ball on his pads, worked to fine leg
10.2Arshdeep to Marsh, 2 runs, Full outside off, jammed out to deep extra cover
10.3Arshdeep to Marsh,SIX!! Slower and touch fuller around off, coming in, lofts it over Shikhar at long-on
10.4Arshdeep to Marsh, 1 run, full toss on off stump, driven to long-off.
10.5Arshdeep to Lalit, 2 runs, length ball, angling in on middle stumps, hoicks it to deep backward square
10.6Arshdeep to Lalit,OUT! Slow bouncer outside off, holds on to pitch, Lalit is way too early in his shot, miscues it to Rajapaksa at point
20:15
DC 86/2 after 10 overs
Marsh is on strike, Brar to bowl.
9.1Brar to Marsh, no run, full, flat on leg stump, pushed back
9.2Brar to Marsh, 1 run, Short and around off, cut away to deep point
9.3Brar to Lalit, 1 run, length, ball comes down and fires it outside off, drives it to deep cover
9.4Brar to Marsh, 1 run, fired in this time on a length, pushed to cover
9.5Brar to Lalit, 1 run, Short and outside off, slapped to deep cover
9.6Brar to Marsh, no run
20:10
DC 82/2 after 9 overs
Lalit is on strike,Chahar to bowl.
8.1 Chahar toLalit, no run, flighted on middle, drilled to cover
8.2Chahar to Lalit,SIX!! Flighted around off, slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket
8.3Chahar to Lalit, 1 run, short, googly on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket
8.4Chahar to Marsh,1 run, length ball on off stump, drags it to mid-wicket
8.5Chahar to Lalit, no run, fuller outside off, pushed to point
8.6Chahar to Lalit, no run
20:04
DC 74/2 after 8 overs
Lalit is on strike, R Dhawan to bowl.
7.1 R Dhawan to Lalit, 1 leg bye
7.2R Dhawan to Marsh, 1 run, length ball, slower one, on the stumps, worked to the onside
7.3R Dhawan to Lalit, 2 runs, slower one on a length, pushed to vacant mid-wicket region
7.4R Dhawan to Lalit, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to long-on
7.5R Dhawan to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to deep mid-wicket
7.6R Dhawan to Lalit, 1 run
20:00
DC 67/2 after 7 overs
Marsh is on strike,Chahar to bowl.
6.1 Chahar to Marsh, 1 run, Flighted around off, driven to long-off
6.2Chahar to Lalit, 1 run, fired in on middle and off, pushed to cover
6.3Chahar to Marsh, no run, flighted outside off, jammed back to bowler
6.4Chahar to Marsh,FOUR!! Short and wide outside off, cut away to deep point
6.5Chahar to Marsh, no run, length around off, fended off the backfoot to point
6.6Chahar to Marsh, 2 runs
19:56
DC 59/2 after 6 overs
Lalit is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
5.1 Rabada to Lalit, no run, length ball on his pads, worked to short fine leg
5.2Rabada to Lalit, 1 run, back of a length outside off, steered to third
5.3Rabada to Marsh, no run, short ball outside off, looks to pull it, withdraws at the last moment
5.4Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, slower one on a length around off, nudged to short third
5.5Rabada to Lalit,FOUR!! Short ball on off stump, swivels but the ball hits the glove and then the shoulder, and flies over the keeper.
5.6Rabada to Lalit, no run
19:47
DC 53/2 after 5 overs
Khan is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.
4.1 Arshdeep to Khan,FOUR! Full toss around off stump whacks it over mid-wicket.
4.2Arshdeep to Khan, around the wicket, back of a length, around off,slashes at it, edges it, falls short of keeper
4.3Arshdeep to Khan,DROPPED! 2 runs,short ball around off, drags it, lacks timing, mid-wicket, cannot reach it.
4.4Arshdeep to Khan, no run, length ball outside off, goes for an expansive drive and misses.
4.5Arshdeep to Khan,OUT! Slower one, touch fuller around off, again looks to muscle it straight down the ground, miscues and Chahar take it while running back from mid-off.
Here's Lalit.
4.6Arshdeep to Lalit,OUT! around the wicket, the short ball coming in, on his body, goes for a pull and Bairstow takes it at fine leg. Oh NO!! It is a NO BALL.
Free-hit.
4.6 Arshdeep to Lalit, 1 run
19:43
DC 45/1 after 4 overs
Marsh is on strike, R Dhawan to bowl.
3.1 Dhawan to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump,fended off
3.2R Dhawan to Marsh, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, drives it over off side field to deep point
3.3R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR! Slower ball on length wide outside off, deft-touch in between short third and backward point.
3.4R Dhawan to Khan,FOUR!! Length ball this time, sits on his knee and SCOOPS it over Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper
3.5R Dhawan to Khan,1 run ! Back of a length, outside off, slashes at it, the edge goes to short third
3.6R Dhawan to Marsh, no run
19:38
DC 35/1 after 3 overs
Marsh is on strike, Brar to bowl.
2.1 Brar to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
2.2 Brar to Khan, no run, length ball on off stump,pushed to mid-off
2.3Brar to Khan, no run, short and cut to cover
2.4Brar to Khan,SIX!! Fuller this time around off stump, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
2.5Brar to Khan,FOUR! Short and around off, goes on backfoot, and cut away infront of cover
2.6Brar to Khan,FOUR!! Fuller on leg stump, sweeps it in between short fine and backward square
19:34
DC 20/1 after 2 overs
Marsh is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
1.1 Rabada to Marsh,2 runs, length ball on his pads, tucked to square leg
1.2Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Fuller on the stumps, creams it straight down the ground.
1.3Rabada to Marsh,SIX! Again fuller this time on middle and leg, flicks it this time wide over long-on, as wristy as it can get.
1.4Rabada to Marsh, no run, back of a length, around off stump, fended on the backfoot
1.5Rabada to Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to third
1.6Rabada to Khan, no run
19:28
DC 3/1 after 1 over
Liam Livingstoneto start for PBKS, David Warneris on strike,
0.1Livingstoneto Warner,OUT! Caught! Gone first ball! Floated outside off stump, spinning away from him, Warner goes for a drive, edges it to backward point, Rahul Chahar didn't had to move.
Here's Marsh.
0.2Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, length ball around off, worked to the on side
0.3Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to mid-wicket
0.4Livingstoneto Marsh, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.5Livingstoneto Marsh, 1 run, touch fuller, floated outside off, gently pushed towards point
0.6Livingstoneto Khan, 1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals whilePunjabpummelled RCB in their previous game.
18:44
Punjabare seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.
18:43
Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.
