IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Kings are 6 down, Bairstow also departs
updated: Apr 29 2022, 23:07 ist
Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game at Pune on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
23:01
PBKS 117/8 after 18 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Rabada is on strike,
18.1 Mohsin to Rabada, no run, slower length ball on the stumps swing and a miss
18.2Mohsin to Rabada,OUT! Short and wide, slashed to deep point
Rahul Chahar is the new batter.
18.3Mohsin to Chahar, no run, length ball around off stump, had no idea about this one
18.4Mohsin to Chahar,FOUR!!length ball outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
18.5Mohsin to Chahar, wide
18.5Mohsin to Chahar,no run, short ball over the stumps, beats the pulls
18.6Mohsin to Chahar,OUT! Caught! Slower bouncer chest height and goes for pull, Ayush Badoni catches it at deep square leg
22:55
PBKS 112/6 after 17 overs
Avesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
17.1 Avesh to Dhawan, wide
17.1Avesh to Dhawan, no run, full wide outside off, heaved and misses
17.2Avesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Low full toss on middle stump, whacked to deep mid wicket
17.3 Avesh to Dhawan, no run, back of length, and misses
17.4 Avesh to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cuts to point
17.5 Avesh to Rabada, no run, yorker outside off, misses
17.6Avesh to Rabada, 1 run
22:49
PBKS 105/6 after 16 overs
Chameera to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
16.1 Chameera to Bairstow, no run, length ball, angling in, swing and a miss
16.2Chameera to Bairstow,OUT! Caught!Full and wide, slashed, top edge goes straight to third man fielder.
Kagiso Rabada is the new batter.
16.3Chameera to Rabada, 1 run, hard lenght outside off, goes for a heave and top edge over backward point
16.4Chameera to Dhawan, no run, full and wide, slashed and misses
16.5Chameera to Dhawan, no run, short around off stump, swing and a miss.
16.6Chameera to Dhawan, 1 run
22:42
PBKS 103/5 after 15 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
15.1 Bishnoi to Bairstow, no run,Full length ball on middle stump, looks to defend it, misses and hits the pad. He reviews! No bat involved, missing the stumps.
15.2Bishnoi to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full and wide, steps down and smashed past the bowler and down the ground
15.3Bishnoi toBairstow, 2 runs, overpitched on leg stump, steps down and nudged to backward square leg
15.4Bishnoi toBairstow,FOUR!, short and wide, edged to third man boundary
15.5Bishnoi toBairstow, 1 run,
15.6Bishnoi to Dhawan, no run
22:37
PBKS 92/5 after 14 overs
Krunal to bowl,. Sharma is on strike.
14.1Krunal to Sharma, no run, full on stumps, defended
14.2Krunal to Sharma,OUT! LBW! length ball on middle and off, defended, might have hit pad first, they appeal, Umpire says no,LSG review! Pad first it's, three red.
Rishi Dhawan is the new batter.
14.3Krunal to Dhawan, no run, full on stumps, defended back
14.4Krunal to Dhawan, no run, length ball angling down and defended
14.5Krunal to Dhawan, no run, full on middle and off,pushed to point
14.6Krunal to Dhawan, no run
22:30
PBKS 92/4 after 13 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
13.1 Mohsin to Livingstone,OUT! Caught behind! Slower one, angling across, shuffles to offside and goes for a lap, and edges it to QDK.
Jitesh Sharma is the new batter
13.2Mohsin to Sharma, 1 run, slower ball around middle and off, nudged to third
13.3Mohsin to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, nudged to point
13.4Mohsin toBairstow, 1 run, length ball on off stump, punched to long off
13.5Mohsin to Sharma, wide
13.5 Mohsin to Sharma, no run, short and angling away, nudged to point
13.6Mohsin to Sharma, 1 run
22:28
PBKS 88/3 after 12 overs
Livingstone is on strike.
12.1 Krunal to Livingstone, 1 run, length ball around off, driven to long off
12.2Krunal to Bairstow, no run
12.3Krunal to Bairstow, 1 run, flighted on off, sweept to deep square leg
12.4Krunal to Livingstone, no run, length ball on middle and pushed to cover
12.5Krunal to Livingstone, 1 run, slow outside off nudged to short third
12.6Krunal to Bairstow, no run
22:23
PBKS 85/3 after 11 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
11.1 Bishnoi to Bairstow, 1 run, full on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
11.2Bishnoi to Livingstone,SIX!! Full ball on middle and off, steps down and bludgeoned over long off
11.3Bishnoi toLivingstone,SIX!! Full, flat, wrong'un, comes down and hammered over long on this time.
11.4Bishnoi toLivingstone, 1 run,back of length on stumps, flicked to square
11.5Bishnoi to Bairstow,FOUR!! Overpitched half volley outside off, sliced through deep cover
11.6Bishnoi to Bairstow, no run
22:19
PBKS 67/3 after 10 overs
Krunal to bowl Livingstone is on strike.
10.1 Krunal to Livingstone,no run, length ball on middle and pushed to cover
10.2Krunal to Livingstone, no run, length ball on middle and defended.
10.3Krunal to Livingstone,no run,length ball on off and middle pushed back
10.4Krunal to Livingstone, 1 run, short and just outside off punched to long off
10.5Krunal to Bairstow, 1 leg bye
10.6Krunal to Livingstone, no run
22:12
PBKS 65/3 after 9 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
Liam Livingstone is the new batter
9.1Bishnoi to Bairstow, no run, length ball, flat and angling in, googly, hits his pad
9.2Bishnoi to Bairstow, wide
9.2Bishnoi to Bairstow, 1 + no ball
9.2Bishnoi to Livingstone, (freehit) -bowled him, flat and he goes for a heave, misses it. wrong'un
9.3Bishnoi to Livingstone, 1 run, full on stumps punched to long on
9.4Bishnoi to Bairstow, wide
9.4 Bishnoi to Bairstow, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep square leg
9.5Bishnoi toLivingstone, no run, quick and flat , chipped back
9.6Bishnoi toLivingstone, 1 run
22:08
PBKS 58/3 after 8 overs
Krunal to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
8.1 Krunal toRajapaksa, wide
8.1Krunal to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball dabbed to deep square leg
8.2Krunal to Bairstow, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, flicked to long on
8.3Krunal toRajapaksa, 1 run, short on off stump, punched to deep mid wicket
8.4Krunal to Bairstow, 1 run, Full on middle and swept behind square leg
8.5Krunal toRajapaksa, 2 runs, length ball angling away, goes for slog sweep, top edge over short fine leg
8.6Krunal toRajapaksa,OUT! Caught!! length ball angling away, looks to play it on the onside and leading edge to cover
22:03
PBKS 51/2 after 7 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Bishnoi to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
7.2Bishnoi to Dhawan, no run, fuller on off stump, jammed to bowler
7.3Bishnoi to Dhawan,OUT! Bowled!! Full on middle stump, goes for sweep. misses it.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter.
7.4Bishnoi to Rajapaksa, no run, ovetpitched on off stump, pushed back
7.5Bishnoi toRajapaksa,FOUR!! Full wide outside off steps down and clobbered past extra cover fielder
7.6Bishnoi toRajapaksa, 1 run
21:58
PBKS 46/1 after 6 overs
Avesh to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
6.1 Avesh to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, thick outside edge past slip
6.2Avesh to Bairstow, no run, full and outside off, driven to mid off
6.3Avesh to Bairstow, 1 run, length ball outside off stump, guided to third
6.4Avesh to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, nudged on the on side
6.5Avesh to Bairstow, no run, short and wide, slashed to cover
6.6Avesh to Bairstow,FOUR!!Short and wide, slapped past mid off
21:52
PBKS 36/1 after 5 overs
Chameera to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Chameera to Agarwal,SIX!! Full and wide, carved over short third man.
4.2Chameera to Agarwal, no run, length ball on off stump, looks to play on the onside and leading edge falls short of third
4.3 Chameera to Agarwal, no run, short and around off stump, slashed to cover point
4.4Chameera to Agarwal,OUT! Fuller length on middle and off, clears his front leg and hits it wide of mid off and KL Rahul takes it.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter
4.5Chameera to Bairstow, no run, length ball angling in, dabbed to square leg fielder
4.6Chameera to Bairstow, 1 run
21:47
PBKS 29/0 after 4 overs
Holder to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Holder to Dhawan, 1 run, short ball on his body, pushed to short fine leg
3.2Holder to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball angling in on middle and leg, tucked to deep square leg
3.3Holder to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, carved to deep point
3.4Holder to Agarwal,FOUR! Short ball on his body angling down the leg side.helped it on its way
3.5Holder to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball around off and middle, pushed to point
3.6Holder to Dhawan, no run
21:42
PBKS 21/0 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
2.1 Mohsin to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around off, nudged to third
2.2Mohsin to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball around off, nudged past gully to third
2.3Mohsin to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, dabbed to point
2.4Mohsin to Agarwal,SIX!! Full ball around off stump, clears the font leg and carved over deep cover
2.5Mohsin to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball around middle and off, dabbed to deep on the on side
2.6Mohsin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short ball around middle and off, upper cut over keeper
21:37
PBKS 6/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Dhawan,no run, around off stump, just beats the outside edge
1.2 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball on leg stump, hits the thigh pad
1.3 Chameera to Dhawan, wide
1.3 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
1.4 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.5 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball slashed and misses.
1.6 Chameera to Dhawan, 1 run
21:29
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over
Mohsin tobowl, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball and left alone
0.2Mohsin to Agarwal, 4 byes, short and just kept going.
0.3Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball pushed to point
0.4Mohsin to Agarwal. no run, lenght ball around off stump, nudged to gully
0.5Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
0.6Mohsin to Agarwal, no run
21:28
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:11
LSG 153/8 after 20 overs
Arshdeep to bowl,Mohsin is on strike.
19.1Arshdeep to Mohsin, 1 run, Yorker on middle and off, heaved to long off
19.2Arshdeep to Avesh, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, jammed on the pitch, they scamper for a single
19.3Arshdeep to Mohsin, 1 run, low full toss, hammered to long off
19.4Arshdeep to Avesh, 1 run, yorker outside off, slapped to mid off
19.5Arshdeep to Mohsin, 2 runs, yorker around off stump, jammed down the ground
19.6Arshdeep to Mohsin, FOUR!! Yorker on leg stump, opens the face of the bat and drives it through cover
21:06
LSG 144/8 after 19 overs
Rabada to bowl, Chameera is on strike.
18.1 Rabada to Chameera,SIX!! length ball outside off, clobbered over deep mid wicket
18.2Rabada toChameera,SIX!! Length ball outside off, top edge goes over third
18.3Rabada toChameera,OUT!! Caught!! Full outside off, goes for a heave, leading edge to deep cover
Avesh Khan is the new batter.
18.4Rabada to Avesh, no run, slower ball back of length outside off stump, misses to put bat on it.
18.5Rabada to Avesh, no run, slow, short and wide, swing and a miss
18.6Rabada to Avesh, no run
21:00
LSG132/7 after 18 overs
Chahar to bowl, Holder is on strike.
17.1 Chahar to Holder, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
17.2Chahar to Chameera, 1 run, fuller length around off, swept to deep square leg
17.3Chahar to Holder,SIX!! Overpitched again on middle and off, launched over long on
17.4Chahar to Holder, OUT! Full, wide outside off, sliced to deep extra cover.
Mohsin Khan is the new batter.
17.5Chahar to Khan,no run
17.6Chahar to Khan,SIX!! Full around off, clobbered over long on
20:55
LSG 118/6 after 17 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Holder is on strike.
16.1 Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third
16.2Arshdeep to Chameera, 1 run, length ball angling straight and pushed to deep point
16.3Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of cover
16.4Arshdeep toChameera, 2 runs, full wide outside off, under edge to long leg
16.5Arshdeep toChameera, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
16.6Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run
20:51
LSG 111/6 after 16 overs
Chahar to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
15.1 Chahar to Stoinis, 1 run, length around off, slapped to long off
15.2Chahar to Holder, 1 run, full outside off, paddled to long leg
15.3Chahar to Stoinis,OUT! Caught and bowled! Short around middle and off, punched straight back to Rahul Chahar to his left side.
Dushmantha Chameera is the new batter.
15.4Chahar to Chameera, no run, full on leg stump, pushed to mid wicket
15.5Chahar to Chameera, no run, length ball around off, beaten on the outside edge
15.6Chahar to Chameera, no run
20:49
LSG 109/5 after 15 overs
Rabada to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
14.1 Rabada to Pandya,OUT! Caught! Length ball outside off, goes for a heave and hits it straight to long on fielder
Ayush Badoni is the new batter.
14.2 Rabada to Badoni, 2 runs, length ball outside off, chipped to deep mid wicket
14.3 Rabada to Badoni, 2 runs, slower outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
14.4 Rabada to Badoni, no run, fuller outside off,left alone
14.5 Rabada to Badoni, OUT! Slower ball on middle stump, decieved by the pace and he just hits it straight in the sky, Liam Livingstone takes a skier.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
14.6 Rabada to Holder, no run
20:35
LSG 105/3 after 14 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
13.1 Arshdeep toPandya,FOUR!! Full just around off stump, timed it infront of the bowler
13.2Arshdeep to Pandya, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid wicket. fielder picks it up and hits the stumps at batting end. Krunal is in
13.3Arshdeep to Pandya, 2 runs, short around off, pulled to deep square leg, direct hit from the deep at non-striker's end. This is closeRun out! Deepak Hooda goes back, What a throw!
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter.
13.4Arshdeep to Krunal, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long on
13.5Arshdeep to Stoinis, no run, beaten on hard cover drive, length ball angling across from off stump.
13.6Arshdeep to Stoinis, no run
20:29
LSG 99/2 after 13 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
12.1 Sandeep toQDK,FOUR!! Length ball outside off and slapped infront of deep cover
12.2Sandeep to QDK, wide
12.2Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball wide outside off, under edge to bowler
12.3Sandeep to QDK,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, carved infront of backward point
12.4Sandeep to QDK, OUT! Caught behind!length ball angling away, and outside edge goes to keeper. Quinton walks back.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter
12.5Sandeep to Pandya, no run
12.6Sandeep to Pandya, 1 run
20:25
LSG 98/1 after 12 overs
Chahar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
11.1 Chahar to QDK, 1 run, full on leg stump, wrong'un,. chipped to long off
11.2Chahar to Hooda, length ball around off stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
11.3Chahar to QDK,no run, full on middle and off, hammered back, he manages to put hand on to it
11.4Chahar to QDK, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg. pulled to deep square leg
11.5Chahar to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, cut to point
11.6Chahar to Hooda,FOUR!! Short outside off, pulled infront of the bowler
20:21
LSG 82/1 after 11 overs
Liam to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Liam to Hooda,SIX!! Full on leg stump, clears his front leg, launched over long on
10.2Liam to Hooda, wide
10.2 Liam to Hooda, 2 runs, fuller on pads, steps down and pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Liam to Hooda, 2 runs, chipped to extra cover
10.4Liam to Hooda, 1 run, full on leg stump, dabbed to square leg
10.5Liam to QDK, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, slammed to long on
9.2Chahar to QDK, 1 run, length ball wrong'un, dabbed to long on
9.3Chahar to Hooda, 1 run, overpitched around off, sliced to deep extra cover
9.4Chahar to QDK, no run, full ball outside off, dabbed to cover
9.5Chahar to QDK,FOUR!! Full on legstump, swept over short fine leg fielder
9.6Chahar to QDK, no run
20:11
LSG 60/1 after 9 overs
Liam to bowl, QDK is on strike.
8.1 Liam to QDK,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut infront of deep cover
8.2Liam to QDK, 1 run, length outside off, dabbed to backward point
8.3Liam to Hooda, 1 run, length around off, slashed to deep point
8.4Liam to QDK, no run, beaten on the reverse, full ball
8.5Liam to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
8.6Liam to Hooda, 1 run
20:05
LSG 52/1 after 8 overs
Rishi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Rishi to Hooda,SIX!! fuller on off stump, moves acrosss to leg side and slammed it over long off
7.2Rishi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep on the on side
7.3Rishi to QDK, no run, length outside off, cut straight to cover
7.4Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
7.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, slower ball, touch fuller, angling away from him looks for a drive, misses
7.6Rishi to Hooda, 2 runs
19:59
LSG 42/1 after 7 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, under edge
6.2Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed wide of point
6.3Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length around off stump, slapped back to bowler
6.4Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, punched to mid off
6.5Sandeep to Hooda, no run, full length angling down the leg.
6.6Sandeep to Hooda, wide
6.6 Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run
19:54
LSG 39/1 after 6 overs
Rishi to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Rishi to QDK, 2 runs, length ball angling away from him goes for a pull, top edge and flies over short third, Rabada almost had it.
5.2Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length around off stump, pushed to mid on
5.3Rishi to Hooda, no run, touch fuller angling away, goes for a drive and misses
5.4Rishi to Hooda, no run, length outside off,defended infront
5.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off, comes down and slapped to mid off
5.6Rishi to Hooda, 4 leg byes
19:49
LSG 32/1 after 5 overs
Rabada to bowl, QDK is on strike.
4.1 Rabada to QDK, wide
4.1Rabada to QDK, no run, low full toss around off stump, hits the toe and goes to keeper
4.2Rabada to QDK, SIX!!full around off, hammered over bowler's head.
4.3Rabada to QDK,SIX!! Fuller length angling away, smacked over deep mid wicket like golfer.
4.4 Rabada to QDK, 1 run, yorker on off stump. jammed to mid on
4.5Rabada to Hooda, 1 run, back of length outside off, punched to mid off
4.6Rabada to QDK, 1 run
19:46
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball angling across, swing and a miss
3.2Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, looks to hit it straight, misses
3.3Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, slower outside off, slashed to backward point
3.4Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
3.5Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off
3.6Sandeep to Hooda, no run
19:40
LSG 13/1 after 3 overs
Rabada to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Rabada to KL, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, driven to mid on
2.2Rabada to QDK, low full toss outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.3Rabada to KL,FOUR!! Full outside off driven through extra cover
2.4Rabada to KL, no run, length ball around middle and off. edge goes to short third.
2.5Rabada to KL,OUT! Caught behind! length ball around middle and off, looks to play it on the on side, outside edge straight to keeper.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter
2.6Rabada to Hooda, no run
19:35
LSG 7/0 after 2 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full angling away, around off stump, pushed to deep point
1.2Sandeep to KL, no run, length ball outside off, slashed and misses
1.3Sandeep to KL,1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long off
1.4Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball on leg stump, edge to backward point
1.5Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Sandeep to QDK, no run
19:25
LSG 5/0 after 1 over
Arshdeep Singh to start for PBKS, Quinton de Kock is on strike
0.1Arshdeep Singh to QDK, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed behind point
0.2Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, full ball angling in, hits his pads, sliding donw leg
0.3Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball around middle and leg. pushed back to bowler
0.4Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, touch fuller around middle and off, hits his pad.
0.5Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball this time it's straight, on middle and off, defended on the backfoot
0.6Arshdeep Singh to KL, 4 leg byes
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:17
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Toss
Punjab Kings won the toss and opt to bowl first
Punjab’sbalanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter.
Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season.
Lucknoware currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, whilePunjabare at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.