IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: PBKS aim to stifle LSG's in-form K L Rahul
updated: Apr 29 2022, 18:30 ist
Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game at Pune on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
18:28
Punjab’sbalanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter.
18:28
Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season.
18:27
Lucknoware currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, whilePunjabare at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.
