IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live: RCB are up and running, Gill has to go

Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs, while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match in Mumbai on Thursday.
GT 49/2 after 7 overs
Saha is on strike,Lomror to bowl.
6.1 Lomror to Saha, no run, fuller around off, arm ball, punched to cover
6.2Lomror to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched back
6.3Lomror to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to mid-off
6.4Lomror to Saha, 2 runs, fuller around off, drives it to deep cover
6.5Lomror to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off, drags it to leg side
6.6Lomror to Hardik,SIX! Floated on the middle in his zone and cracks it over long on
GT 38/2 after 6 overs
Wade is on strrike,Maxwell to bowl
5.1 Maxwell to Wade, no run, lenght outside off, punched to cover
5.2Maxwell to Wade,OUT! LBW! length ball on the stumps, goes for a sweep, it hits the pads or does it? He has gone for review, it was a straighter one from Maxwell, came in with the angle, there is not bat there, ball is just below the knee roll, it's going on to hit the stumps. He's out.
Here's Hardik.
5.3Maxwell to Hardik, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
5.4 Maxwell to Hardik, no run, quicker one, straighter one also, beats the outside edge as it pitched around off
5.5Maxwell to Hardik, no run, short and wide-cut straight to cover
5.6Maxwell to Hardik, no run
GT 38/1 after 5 overs
Wade is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
4.1 Hazlewood to Wade,FOUR! Back of a length around middle and off, short arm jabs it to cow corner
4.2Hazlewood to Wade, no run, fuller around off, driven to extra cover
4.3Hazlewood to Wade, SIX!! Back of a length around middle and off, steps down the track and whacks it over deep square leg
4.4Hazlewood to Wade, no run, back of a length around off, under edge to point
4.5Hazlewood to Wade,FOUR! length ball around off, drives it through covers and a misfield allows it go to the boundary
4.6Hazlewood to Wade, 1 run
GT 23/1 after 4 overs
Saha is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
3.1 Maxwell to Saha, no run
3.2Maxwell to Saha, norun, length ball on off, punched to mid on
3.3Maxwell to Saha,1 run, fuller around off, nudges it wide of mid-on
3.4Maxwell to Wade,around the stumps,no run, fuller on leg, worked to square leg
3.5Maxwell to Wade, 1 run, back of a length on leg stump, pushed wide of mif-on
3.6Maxwell to Saha, no run
GT 21/1 after 3 overs
Saha is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
2.1 Hazlewood to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, a hint of swing, slashes, and misses
2.2Hazlewood to Saha, 1 run, length ball around off, tapped just past stumps
2.3Hazlewood to Gill,OUT! Back of a length around the fifth stump, pokes at it, and a thick outside edge flies to Glenn Maxwell at a wide first slip.
Here's Wade.
2.4Hazlewood to Wade, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
2.5Hazlewood to Wade, no run,JAFFA! Back of a length around the fourth stump, a hint of nip away beats the outside edge
2.6Hazlewood to Wade, no run
GT 20/0 after 2 overs
Gill is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl.
1.1 Shahbaz to Gill, 1 run
1.2Shahbaz to Saha, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to point
1.3Shahbaz to Saha,FOUR! Fuller on outside off stump, drags it and sweeps it to the leg side
1.4Shahbaz to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, worked to the leg side
1.5Shahbaz to Gill, no run, fuller around off, driven straight back
1.6Shahbaz to Gill, no run
GT 14/0 after 1 over
Saha is on strike, Siddarth Kaul to start for RCB.
0.1Siddarth Kaul to Saha,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads, flicks it fine of fine leg
0.2Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, touch fuller on middle and off, pushed to mid-on
0.3Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, steered to point
0.4Siddarth Kaul to Saha,SIX!! Full in his slot, punched down the ground.
0.5Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, back of a length, outside off, slashes and miss
0.6Siddarth Kaul to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, drives it through extra cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCBplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wridhhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood
Toss
Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bat first
But what could hurtRCBis their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.
RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.
Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.