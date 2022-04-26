IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Kuldeep Sen and Ashwin help RR triumph over RCB

A match where Riyan Parag stood as the difference between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He came into a time when the team was struggling and scored a quickfire fifty and then took 4 catches in the middle. The pitch did not help RCB's cause with extra bounce and occasional wickets kept hurting their chase. Eventually, they were all out with Kuldeep Sen and Ravichandran Ashwin sharing 7 wickets between them.