IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Another low score for Virat Kohli
updated: Apr 26 2022, 22:08 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:03
RCB 45/3 after 8 overs
Mitchelltoo bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
7.1 Mitchellto Shahbaz, 1 run, length ball around off, slashed to third
7.2Mitchellto Patidar, 2 runs, full outside off, dabbed to deep square leg
7.3Mitchellto Patidar, wide
7.3Mitchellto Patidar, 1 run, slowe full outside off, clipped to long on
7.4Mitchellto Shahbaz, no run, length ball, angling across dabbed to point
7.5Mitchellto Shahbaz, 1 run, length ball, on middle and leg, dabbed to square leg
7.6Mitchellto Patidar,1 run
21:55
RCB 38/3 after 7 overs
Kuldip to bowl, Faf is on strike.
6.1Kuldip to Faf, full, wide outside off, left alobne
6.2 Kuldip to Faf,OUT! Caught! Hardh length outside off, looks to slap it over short cover, Buttler latches on to it.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter
6.3Kuldip to Maxwell,OUT!! Caught! Length ball, outside off, tentative touch and the outside edge goes to first slip.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter.
6.4Kuldip to Shahbaz,hattrick ball-no run, length ball, outside off, beaten by pace
6.5Kuldip to Shahbaz, no run, short aimed at body, ducked under it
6.6Kuldip to Shahbaz, 1 run
21:52
RCB 37/1 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Faf is on strike.
5.1 Ashwin to Faf, no run, length ball around off, dabbed to cover
5.2Ashwin to Faf, no run, short and wide, cut to point
5.3Ashwin to Faf, no run, length on off, pushed back
5.4Ashwin to Faf,SIX!! Full on middle, shuffles to legside and smashed over his head
5.5Ashwin to Faf, 1 run, length on middle and leg, tucked to deep mid wicket
5.6Ashwin to Patidar, no run
21:48
RCB 30/1 after 5 overs
Boult to bowl, Patidar is on strike.
4.1 Boult to Patidar,1 leg bye
4.2Boult to Faf, 1 bye,length ball, extra bounce, outside off.
4.3Boult to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on the off stump, gudied to third
4.4Boult to Faf,FOUR!! Full, outside off, driven through extra cover
4.5Boult to Faf, 1 run, length ball, outside off, dabbed to deep point
4.6Boult to Patidar, no run
21:43
RCB 22/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
3.1Prasidh to Faf, no run, full outside off, driven to mid off
3.2Prasidh to Faf, 2runs, length ball on middle and leg, clipped to deep square leg boundary
3.3Prasidh to Patidar, 1 run, back of length just around off, guided to third
3.4Prasidh to Faf, no run, back of length outside off, dabbed to point
3.5Prasidh to Faf,FOUR!! Short and wide, smacked infront of mid wicket
3.6Prasidh to Faf, no run,
21:39
RCB 15/1 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Boult to Faf, no run, length ball, angling wide across the off stump, left alone
2.2Boult to Faf, no run, length ball on the off stump, pushed to cover
2.3Boult to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball angling across punched through extra cover
2.4Boult to Faf, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to point
2.5Boult to Faf, no run
2.6Boult to Faf, 1 run
21:33
RCB 10/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
1.1Prasidh to Kohli, no run, full ball outside off, goes for a cover drive, under edge to his pads
1.2Prasidh toKohli, no run, back of length, outside off, left alone
1.3Prasidh toKohli, no run, fuller just around off stump, driven to mid off
1.4Prasidh toKohli, wide
1.4 Prasidh toKohli, OUT! Caught!short ball, outside off, goes for a hook, bottom edge and on to his helmet and lobs to point
Rajat Patidar is the new batter.
1.5Prasidh to Patidar, no run, full ball on the off stump, pushed back to bowler
1.6Prasidh to Patidar, no run
21:25
RCB 9/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
0.2Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball on off stump, clipped to mid wicket
0.3Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball, shuffles to his off side and tucked to short square leg, falls just short of him
0.4Boult to Kohli,FOUR!! Fuller on middle and off, flicked infront of square leg
0.5Boult to Kohli,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, under edge runs past the keeper
0.6Boult to Kohli, 1 run
21:24
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:10
RR 144/8 after 20 overs
Harshal to bowl, Parag is on strike.
19.1Harshal to Parag, no run, slow ball, angling on his pads, swing and a miss
19.2Harshal to Parag,FOUR!! Short, quick on his leg stump, pulled to backward square leg
19.3Harshal to Parag, 2 runs, Full ball around off stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
19.4Harshal to Parag,SIX!! Sensational batting from Parag!! Full wide and slapped over extra cover. That was wristy! %0 for Riyan Parag from 29 balls.
19.5Harshal to Parag, no run, short on the stump, pulled to deep on the on side, does not run
19.6Harshal to Parag,SIX!! Short ball on off stump, pulled in front of mid wicket
21:03
RR 126/8 after 19 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Parag is on strike.
18.1Hazlewood to Parag,SIX!! Full, wide and outside off, heaved over extra cover
18.2Hazlewood to Parag, Dropped!! 1 run, hard length ball outside off, top edged dropped at cover
18.3Hazlewood to Prasidh, no run, length ball, outside off, misses his bat
18.4Hazlewood toPrasidh,OUT! Run out! fuller this time and under edge to mid wicket, who runs to the non striker end removes the bail
Chahal is the new batter
18.5Hazlewood to Parag,FOUR!! Fuller this time, outside off stump, outside edge flies over flying slip
18.6Hazlewood to Parag, 1 run
20:57
RR 114/7 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowl, Boult is on strike.
17.1Harshal to Boult,OUT! What a Catch!! Length ball on the stumps, heaved to short mid on and Virat Kohli latches on to it. That was sensational!!
Prasidh Krishnais the new batter
17.2Harshal to Prasidh, 1 run, slower length ball outside of dabbed to cover
17.3Harshal to Parag, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
17.4Harshal toPrasidh, 1 run, back of length around off, outside edge, almost a wicket, DK spills it and ball goes to third.
17.5Harshal to Parag, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, leading edge to point
17.6Harshal toPrasidh, no run
20:52
RR 109/6 after 17 overs
Siraj to bowl, Parag is on strike.
16.1 Siraj to Parag, 1 run
16.2Siraj to Boult,no run, hard length on the stumps, and driven back to bowler
16.3Siraj to Boult, 2 runs, back of length on middle and leg, slashed to deep extra cover
16.4Siraj to Boult, 1 run, length ball, way outside off, dabbed to backward point
16.5Siraj to Parag, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, nudged pastthe bowler
16.6Siraj to Boult, 1 run
20:47
RR 104/6 after 16 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
15.1 Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run, full on off stump, wrong;un, pushed back
15.2Hasaranga to Hetmyer, 2 runs, short and wide, slashed to deep point
15.3Hasaranga to Hetmyer,OUT!! Fuller outside off, wrong'un, angling across from him, goes for a slog sweep, and miscued to long on fielder.
Trent Boult is the new batter
15.4Hasaranga to Boult, 1 run, fuller on off stump, clipped to long on
15.5Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run
15.6Hasaranga to Boult, no run
20:39
RR 100/5 after 15 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Mitchellis on strile.
14.1 Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
14.2Hazlewood to Mitchell,OUT! Caught! Full length ball on middle and off, heaved straight to long on fielder.
Shimron Hetmyer is on strike.
14.3Hazlewood to Hetmyer, no run, touch fuller, angling across,beats the outside edge
14.4Hazlewood to Hetmyer, no run, length ball, outside off, angling across, misses the outside edge
14.5Hazlewood toHetmyer, no run, back of length, on off stump, pushed to point
14.6Hazlewood to Hetmyer, 1 run
20:36
RR 99/4 after 14 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Parag is on strike.
13.1 Maxwell to Parag, 1 run, length ball, slashed to short third
13.2Maxwell to Mitchell, no run
13.3Maxwell to MItchelll, no run, length ball around off, reverse sweep, swing and a miss
13.4Maxwell to Parag, short and wide, from around the wicket, slashed to deep cover
13.5Maxwell to Mitchgell, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep mid wicket
13.6Maxwell to Parag, 1 run
20:31
RR 95/4 after 13 overs
Harshal to bowl, Parag is on strike.
12.1 Harshal to Parag, 1 run, slow length ball around off, slashed to deep point
12.2Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run
12.3Harshal to Parag, 1 run, back of length ball, around off, miscues a pull to mid off
12.4Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, short and pulled to deep mid wicket
12.5Harshal to Parag, 1 run, full outside off, jammed to long on
12.6Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run
20:26
RR 90/4 after 12 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
11.1 Hasaranga to Mitchell, wide
11.1Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller around middle, tucked to short fine leg
11.2Hasaranga toParag, 1 run, fuller around middle and off, clipped to long on
11.3Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, almost taken on full, jammed to mid wicket
11.4Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run, fuller around off, nudged to short third
11.5Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run
11.6Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run
20:23
RR 82/4 after 11 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Parag is on strike.
10.1 Shahbaz to Parag,SIX!! Full around middle stump, heaved over long on
10.2Shahbaz to Parag, 1 run, length ball outside off reaching for it, under edge to mid on
10.3Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to deep cover
10..4Shahbaz to Parag, FOUR! Full, flat and on the stumps, pumped straight back past bowler
10.5Shahbaz to Parag, 1 run
10.6Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run
20:15
RR 69/4 after 10 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
9.1 Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball on middle, steps downn and hits to long on
9.2Hasaranga to Samson, no run, overpitched outside off, reverse sweep is out and calm this time.
9.3Hasaranga to Samson,OUT! Fuller and quickerthis time, wrong'un, goes for a reverse sweep again, this time balls hits his off stump.
Riyan Parag is out in the middle.
9.4Hasaranga to Parag, no run, fuller on off stump, defended back to bowler
9.5Hasaranga to Parag, no run, full this time on middle stump, front foot defence back to bowlwe
9.6Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run
20:11
RR 67/3 after 9 overs
Siraj to bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1 Siraj to Samson, no run, length ball some extra bounce, outside off, beats the bat.
8.2Siraj to Samson, no run, back of length on off stump, hits him on top half of the bat
8.3Siraj to Samson, 1 run, length ball, outside off, nudged to third
8.4Siraj to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball, around off stump, heaved to mid on
8.5Siraj to Samson, no run
8.6Siraj to Samson, no run
20:06
RR 65/3 after 8 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Samson is on strike.
7.1 Shahbaz to Samson, no run, touch fuller and flat, reverse sweep to point
7.2Shahbaz to Samson,SIX! Almost a wicket!! Fuller around off stump, heaved over long off
7.3Shahbaz to Samson,SIX!! Fuller again around off, this time clobbered wide of long off
7.4Shahbaz to Samson, 1 run, length ball on pads, dabbed infron of mid on
7.5Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller this time around middle and leg, clipped to mid on
7.6Shahbaz to Samson, wide
7.6 Shahbaz to Samson, 1 run
20:01
RR 49/3 after 7 overs
Harshal to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, slow ball full on off stump, tucked to deep fine leg
6.2Harshal to Samson, 1 run, length ball, off cutter around off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Harshal to Mitchell, 2 runs, length ball outside off,tucked to backward square leg
6.4Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, tucked to deep square leg
6.5Harshal to Samson, no run, full ball ball outside off stump, driven to mid off
6.6Harshal to Samson, 1 run
19:57
RR 43/3 after 6 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Samson is on strike.
5.1 Hasaranga to Samson,FOUR!! length ball, outside off stump, pushed through cover
5.2Hasaranga to Samson, no run, touch fuller around off stump, pushed back to bowler
5.3Hasaranga to Samson,SIX! Full outside off, he goes over extra cover
5.4Hasaranga to Samson, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
5.5Hasaranga to Samson, length ball on off stump, punched to mid off
5.6Hasaranga to Samson, no run
19:51
RR 33/3 after 5 overs
Hazlewood to vbowl, Buttler is on strike.
Sanju Samson is the new batter.
4.1 Hazlewood to Buttler,OUT! Gone!! CaughtTwo in two for RCB!! Hard length outside off, looks for a pull, only manages a slap to mid on.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter
4.2Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, length ball around off, pushed to off side
4.3Hazlewood to MItchell, no run, touch fuller outside off stump, nudged to first slip
4.4Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, back of length around off stump, pushed to mid wicket
4.5Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, touch fuller, looks for drive and ball goes to mid on
4.6Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run
19:46
RR 33/2 after 4 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
3.1 Siraj to Ashiwn, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
3.2Siraj to Ashwin, no run, hard length on off stump, miscues pull to mid wicket
3.3Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR! Length ball outside off stump, slashed infront of third man
3.4Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR!! Touch fuller around middle stump, heaved over mid on.
3.5Siraj to Ashwin, no run, touch fuller outside off, dabbed to short cover
3.6Siraj to Ashwin,OUT! Caught and bowled! Back of length on his off stump, goes for a pull, top edge and Siraj takes it
19:41
RR 25/1 after 3 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Buttler is on strike,
2.1 Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball, angling in, hit his pads as he shuffles to his off stump.
2.2Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball just around off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.3Hazlewood to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, under edge goes past the keeper
2.4Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off, cut to cover
1.1 Siraj to DDP,SIX!! Touch fuller around off stump, lofted drive over mid off for six.
1.2Siraj to DDP, no run, length ball, around off stump, defended
1.3Siraj to DDP, no run, length ball, angling across from off stump, beats the outside half of the bat
1.4Siraj to DDP,OUT! LBW!! Yorker on middle stump, too quick as he looks to flick it, moisses it. Umpire raises his finger. DDP reviews! Pitched on middle and hits his middle stump,Three reds!
Ravichandran Ashwinis the new batter.
1.5Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR!! Length ball, angling on his pads, flicked infront of mid wicket
1.6Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR! Full ball outside off, driven through extra cover
19:26
RR 5/0 after 1 over
Shahbaz Ahmedto start for RCB, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler, 1 run, length ball aroiund off stump, punched to long off
0.2Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, wide
0.3Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, no run, touch fuller on miiddle, tucked to mid wicket
0.3Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, no run, length ball on legstump, dabbed to backward square leg
0.4Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, 1 run, length ball around middle, punched to long on
0.5Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler,2 runs!! Touch fuller and pushed through off side
0.6Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
19:00
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:34
ForRajasthan, opener Jos Buttler has been in sublime form, having already hammered three hundreds this season.
18:33
While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time.
18:33
RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game.
