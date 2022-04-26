IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Buttler departs, Royals' middle order stand exposed

1.1 Siraj to DDP,SIX!! Touch fuller around off stump, lofted drive over mid off for six.
RR 95/4 after 13 overs
Harshal to bowl, Parag is on strike.
12.1 Harshal to Parag, 1 run, slow length ball around off, slashed to deep point
12.2Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run
12.3Harshal to Parag, 1 run, back of length ball, around off, miscues a pull to mid off
12.4Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, short and pulled to deep mid wicket
12.5Harshal to Parag, 1 run, full outside off, jammed to long on
12.6Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run
RR 90/4 after 12 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
11.1 Hasaranga to Mitchell, wide
11.1Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller around middle, tucked to short fine leg
11.2Hasaranga toParag, 1 run, fuller around middle and off, clipped to long on
11.3Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, almost taken on full, jammed to mid wicket
11.4Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run, fuller around off, nudged to short third
11.5Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run
11.6Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run
RR 82/4 after 11 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Parag is on strike.
10.1 Shahbaz to Parag,SIX!! Full around middle stump, heaved over long on
10.2Shahbaz to Parag, 1 run, length ball outside off reaching for it, under edge to mid on
10.3Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to deep cover
10..4Shahbaz to Parag, FOUR! Full, flat and on the stumps, pumped straight back past bowler
10.5Shahbaz to Parag, 1 run
10.6Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run
RR 69/4 after 10 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
9.1 Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball on middle, steps downn and hits to long on
9.2Hasaranga to Samson, no run, overpitched outside off, reverse sweep is out and calm this time.
9.3Hasaranga to Samson,OUT! Fuller and quickerthis time, wrong'un, goes for a reverse sweep again, this time balls hits his off stump.
Riyan Parag is out in the middle.
9.4Hasaranga to Parag, no run, fuller on off stump, defended back to bowler
9.5Hasaranga to Parag, no run, full this time on middle stump, front foot defence back to bowlwe
9.6Hasaranga to Parag, 1 run
RR 67/3 after 9 overs
Siraj to bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1 Siraj to Samson, no run, length ball some extra bounce, outside off, beats the bat.
8.2Siraj to Samson, no run, back of length on off stump, hits him on top half of the bat
8.3Siraj to Samson, 1 run, length ball, outside off, nudged to third
8.4Siraj to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball, around off stump, heaved to mid on
8.5Siraj to Samson, no run
8.6Siraj to Samson, no run
RR 65/3 after 8 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Samson is on strike.
7.1 Shahbaz to Samson, no run, touch fuller and flat, reverse sweep to point
7.2Shahbaz to Samson,SIX! Almost a wicket!! Fuller around off stump, heaved over long off
7.3Shahbaz to Samson,SIX!! Fuller again around off, this time clobbered wide of long off
7.4Shahbaz to Samson, 1 run, length ball on pads, dabbed infron of mid on
7.5Shahbaz to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller this time around middle and leg, clipped to mid on
7.6Shahbaz to Samson, wide
7.6 Shahbaz to Samson, 1 run
RR 49/3 after 7 overs
Harshal to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, slow ball full on off stump, tucked to deep fine leg
6.2Harshal to Samson, 1 run, length ball, off cutter around off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Harshal to Mitchell, 2 runs, length ball outside off,tucked to backward square leg
6.4Harshal to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, tucked to deep square leg
6.5Harshal to Samson, no run, full ball ball outside off stump, driven to mid off
6.6Harshal to Samson, 1 run
RR 43/3 after 6 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Samson is on strike.
5.1 Hasaranga to Samson,FOUR!! length ball, outside off stump, pushed through cover
5.2Hasaranga to Samson, no run, touch fuller around off stump, pushed back to bowler
5.3Hasaranga to Samson,SIX! Full outside off, he goes over extra cover
5.4Hasaranga to Samson, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
5.5Hasaranga to Samson, length ball on off stump, punched to mid off
5.6Hasaranga to Samson, no run
RR 33/3 after 5 overs
Hazlewood to vbowl, Buttler is on strike.
Sanju Samson is the new batter.
4.1 Hazlewood to Buttler,OUT! Gone!! CaughtTwo in two for RCB!! Hard length outside off, looks for a pull, only manages a slap to mid on.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter
4.2Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, length ball around off, pushed to off side
4.3Hazlewood to MItchell, no run, touch fuller outside off stump, nudged to first slip
4.4Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, back of length around off stump, pushed to mid wicket
4.5Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run, touch fuller, looks for drive and ball goes to mid on
4.6Hazlewood to Mitchell, no run
RR 33/2 after 4 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
3.1 Siraj to Ashiwn, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
3.2Siraj to Ashwin, no run, hard length on off stump, miscues pull to mid wicket
3.3Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR! Length ball outside off stump, slashed infront of third man
3.4Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR!! Touch fuller around middle stump, heaved over mid on.
3.5Siraj to Ashwin, no run, touch fuller outside off, dabbed to short cover
3.6Siraj to Ashwin,OUT! Caught and bowled! Back of length on his off stump, goes for a pull, top edge and Siraj takes it
RR 25/1 after 3 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Buttler is on strike,
2.1 Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball, angling in, hit his pads as he shuffles to his off stump.
2.2Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball just around off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.3Hazlewood to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, under edge goes past the keeper
2.4Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off, cut to cover
2.5Hazlewood to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashedto third.
2.6Hazlewood to Buttler, no run
RR 19/1 after 2 overs
Siraj to bowl, DDP is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to DDP,SIX!! Touch fuller around off stump, lofted drive over mid off for six.
1.2Siraj to DDP, no run, length ball, around off stump, defended
1.3Siraj to DDP, no run, length ball, angling across from off stump, beats the outside half of the bat
1.4Siraj to DDP,OUT! LBW!! Yorker on middle stump, too quick as he looks to flick it, moisses it. Umpire raises his finger. DDP reviews! Pitched on middle and hits his middle stump,Three reds!
Ravichandran Ashwinis the new batter.
1.5Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR!! Length ball, angling on his pads, flicked infront of mid wicket
1.6Siraj to Ashwin,FOUR! Full ball outside off, driven through extra cover
RR 5/0 after 1 over
Shahbaz Ahmedto start for RCB, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler, 1 run, length ball aroiund off stump, punched to long off
0.2Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, wide
0.3Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, no run, touch fuller on miiddle, tucked to mid wicket
0.3Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, no run, length ball on legstump, dabbed to backward square leg
0.4Shahbaz Ahmedto DDP, 1 run, length ball around middle, punched to long on
0.5Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler,2 runs!! Touch fuller and pushed through off side
0.6Shahbaz Ahmedto Buttler, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
ForRajasthan, opener Jos Buttler has been in sublime form, having already hammered three hundreds this season.
While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time.
RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game.