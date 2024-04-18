IPL 2024: Down with hip strain, RCB's Maxwell unlikely to play against KKR on Sunday

"I've actually got a little bit of a hip strain so I've got a few more days off and during recovery," he said.

"So I've got a little period here where I'm still training, still trying to get myself right. If there is a spot that becomes available, I'll obviously put my hand up and take it.

"It's not one of those things where I've set a date that I'll be out for three games then I'll come back whenever I'm ready. That's that's not how it works. I haven't been at a level that's good enough to warrant a spot on the side this year."