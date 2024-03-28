JOIN US
Homesports

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: 5 batters who shone bright

Batsmen of Sunrisers Hyderabad slaughtered Mumbai Indians bowlers as they created the record for the highest innings total in the Indian Premier League history. SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs in Hyderabad, surpassing RCB's total of 263/5. Mumbai replied strongly in the match but they fell short by 32 runs. Here we list the five batsmen who dominated and "smashed" the opponent.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us

Australia's Travis Head gave SRH an explosive start and scored 62 runs in 24 balls. In his debut for SRH, he smashed nine boundaries and three sixes.

Credit: PTI

Abhishek Sharma gave great support from other end and scored quick runs. He scored 63 runs in 23 deliveries against MI.

Credit: PTI

Continuing the momentum for SRH, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen displayed some power-hitting and smashed 80 runs in 34 balls.

Credit: PTI

At a strike rate of 150, Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 42 helping SRH to post the mamoth total of 277-3, the highest-ever Indian Premier League total.

Credit: PTI

For MI, Tilak Varma starred with the bat as he scored 64 runs in 34 balls, but the effort was not enough to secure a win.

Credit: PTI

(Published 28 March 2024, 05:23 IST)
