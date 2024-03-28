IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: 5 batters who shone bright

Australia's Travis Head gave SRH an explosive start and scored 62 runs in 24 balls. In his debut for SRH, he smashed nine boundaries and three sixes.
Abhishek Sharma gave great support from other end and scored quick runs. He scored 63 runs in 23 deliveries against MI.
Continuing the momentum for SRH, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen displayed some power-hitting and smashed 80 runs in 34 balls.
At a strike rate of 150, Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 42 helping SRH to post the mamoth total of 277-3, the highest-ever Indian Premier League total.
For MI, Tilak Varma starred with the bat as he scored 64 runs in 34 balls, but the effort was not enough to secure a win.
(Published 28 March 2024, 05:23 IST)