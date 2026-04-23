<p>Bengaluru: At the start of this decade, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venkatesh-iyer">Venkatesh Iyer</a> had almost everything going his way. Promoted as an opener by then Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum during the 2021 IPL season, the southpaw took to the new batting position like a fish to water, smashing 370 runs in 10 innings.</p>.<p>Having given up a well-paying job at a leading accounting firm in 2018 to focus solely on cricket, the MBA Finance graduate was waiting for that big opportunity on the cricket field to announce himself. His blazing starts in the Power Play, plus his ability to deliver a couple of overs in the middle phase, turned him into a bankable asset for KKR.</p>.<p>Within months, his stock rose multifold as he made his India debut during the series against New Zealand in November 2021. With Hardik Pandya struggling with frequent injuries, Iyer was even considered as a proper back-up for the Baroda all-rounder. An appearance in the 2021 and 2022 World Cups was plausible too.</p>.IPL 2026 | Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy script dramatic turnaround as KKR end winless run with four-wicket win vs RR.<p>KKR retained him for Rs 8 crore over the next three seasons -- he was first bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh -- before releasing him in 2025 and buying him back for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore. Iyer, following a poor sophomoric outing, hit form in 2023 (404 runs) and 2024 (370 runs), and was a key member in KKR’s third title triumph in 2024. Life was perfect.</p>.<p>However, since last year, his fortunes have taken a massive nosedive. Not only is he out of the national scheme of things, but he was also released by KKR and was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 7 crore – a massive climbdown for a cricketer who promised a lot and delivered too.</p>.<p>Although he has a new home now, given the abundance of talent in RCB, there’s no guarantee that the 31-year-old will get adequate game-time. In fact, so far, Iyer has played just one game, that too as an Impact Substitute. Life has returned to the phase where he has to wait for an opportunity.</p>.<p>While there is visible disappointment on his face, the gritty Iyer feels all is not lost and he’s looking forward to the season with great hope. “It is hard to be honest. It's something that you can't prepare. But I'm a practical person,” said a candid Iyer during an interaction on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“Not used to sitting out, but that's okay. See, this is a professional sport. I know how things work. When I sit on the blocks and look at the team, I know that there's a realistic chance that I can be benched. And that's okay. This is not the first time that I'm sitting out. And that's the beauty of this game. It shows you so many things.”</p>.<p>Iyer, having gone through the highs and now enduring a not-so-good time, said staying motivated is very crucial to stay afloat in the ruthless world of sport, where failures can sting even the strong-minded.</p>.<p>“It's extremely important to stay motivated because you can easily get desperate. You can easily lose out on your work ethic. So I train my mind in such a way that I'm going to play every game. With the Impact Player, anything can happen. Again, it comes down to professionalism as to how to prepare for a game. It's definitely not easy.</p>.<p>“But at the same time, I've always lived my life in a way that I compare myself with where I was yesterday. To look back at where I am in life, not just a game, is something that keeps me going. No one can take away what I have achieved till now.</p>.<p>“So these things keep me motivated. And at the same time, I'm just working hard. That's the only thing you can do. Keep creating an impact on the coaches that if I get an opportunity, I'll do well. That's all I can do and that's all I'm focussing on.”</p>.<p>The beauty of sports is that it offers second chances to those who stay strong. Resolute Iyer is looking forward to that opening to give his IPL career a second wind.</p>