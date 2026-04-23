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IPL 2026 | Pragmatic Venkatesh Iyer stays motivated for next opportunity

KKR retained him for Rs 8 crore over the next three seasons before releasing him in 2025 and buying him back for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 20:48 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLVenkatesh Iyer

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