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IPL 2026 | Sooryavanshi's bat swing was outstanding, says Sachin Tendulkar

"That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Tendulkar wrote on his 'X' account.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:59 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndiaSachin TendulkarIndian Premier LeagueIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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