Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

IPL 2026| ‘Unfit’ Riyan Parag plays on despite hamstring injury

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has been bogged down by the hamstring injury through the second half of the IPL 2026 season.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 12:20 IST
sportsIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan RoyalsRiyan Parag

Follow us on :

Follow Us