<p>Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said he was “unfit to play” because of a hamstring issue moments before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 27) and still was included in the playing XI.</p><p>Parag has been bogged down by the hamstring injury through the second half of the season. He missed RR’s games against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans and looked restricted in his movement during his return against MI.</p><p>“I'm unfit to play. Even now we have no other option than to win,” Parag told the official broadcaster stated after SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl at the PCA New International Stadium.</p>.IPL 2026 | 'I have taken a lot of brave calls this season': RR skipper Riyan Parag.<p>Post-match, Parag said he is a perfectionist and felt RR could have scored 260 runs despite the win. He praised the bowlers’ composure and said he lets Sooryavanshi bat with complete freedom.</p>