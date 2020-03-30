It’s forced time-out in the cradle of Indian hockey

The Covid-19 scare has cast its shadow on the cradle of the Indian hockey.

Kodagu comes alive in April and May when scores of families vie for the top honours in the famed Hockey Utsava, which goes for weeks.

Mukkateera Kodava Hockey Utsava has been suspended, said Mukkateera Hockey Namme President Mukkateera Chotu Uthaiah.

The Shantheyanda Hockey Utsava was held at FMC maidan in Madikeri in 2016, Biddatanda Utsava in 2017 and Kulletira Hockey Utsava was held in 2018. The Harihara Mukkateera Hockey Utsava in 2019 was cancelled due to flash floods.

This year, Mukkateera family had planned to hold the Hockey Utsava at Balagodu maidan in Virajpet taluk from April 17. But, owing to the Covid-19 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the annual event has been suspended.

Biddatanda Tammaiah, a hockey buff, said, “Hockey tourney among Kodava families is organised to bring all Kodava families under one platform and also to unearth budding talent in the region. The tournament has been deferred due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Apart from hockey, the cricket tournament by Arebhashe community, Kodagu Gowda football tournament and other kreedotsavas, organised in April and May, are also hit.

Yarava sports meet in Gonikoppa, Marata Kreedotsava at Moornadu, Muslim Football Tournament, cricket tournament and Tulu sports meet also face uncertainty.

The lockdown has affected the Kodava Open Badminton Tournament organised by Napoklu Kodava Samaja Sports, Cultural and Recreation Association on April 10, 11 and 12. Hockey stadiums andgrounds come to life in summer in Kodgau. In fact that is the only window, Kodavas get to showcase their talent. Monsoon brings sporting activity to a halt in the region which witnesses heavy rainfall.

“Owing to the lockdown, we cannot venture out to practice. Once the region gets showers, we cannot practice. How can we maintain fitness?” laments Rathan, an athlete.