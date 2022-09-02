BCCI bought Neeraj's javelin during e-auction: Official

It was BCCI that 'bought' Neeraj Chopra's javelin during e-auction in 2021, says official

The javelin was part of many items that were presented during the e-auction, the proceeds of which went to 'Namami Gange Programme'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 17:13 ist

It was BCCI, which had made a winning bid of Rs 1.5 crore for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's javelin when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collection of mementos was e-auctioned last year, a Cricket Board official told PTI on Friday.

Chopra had presented one of his javelins to Modi when Prime Minister hosted Indian athletes after the Tokyo Games.

The javelin was part of many items that were presented during the e-auction, the proceeds of which went to 'Namami Gange Programme'.

'Namami Gange Programme', launched in 2014, integrates the efforts to clean and protect the Ganga river.

The auction was held between September and October in 2021.

"BCCI had made the winning bid for Neeraj's javelin. But we also bid for a couple of other collectables. It (Namami Gange) is a noble cause and the office bearers in BCCI felt that as one of the premier sporting bodies in the country, we had a duty towards the nation," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As an organisation we are proud that we have a sporting good of one of India's greatest athletes," the official said.

The BCCI had also contributed Rs 51 crore to PM Cares fund during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Chopra's javelin, BCCI also bought an angavastra, autographed by the Indian Paralympic contingent for Rs 1 crore.

While Chopra's javelin that was bought by BCCI fetched the highest bid value, fencer Bhavani Devi's sword fetched Rs 1.25 crore while Paralympic champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil's javelin was bought for Rs 1.002 crore by other bidders.

Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves were bought for Rs 91 lakh.

During the auction last year, 1348 mementos including sports collectables were put in for the e-auction and a total of 8600 bids were received.

Recently, Chopra had donated the javelin he used to win the Olympic gold in Tokyo, to the Lausanne based Olympic museum. It was confirmed by the official twitter handle for the Games. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
BCCI
Neeraj Chopra

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 