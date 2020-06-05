Italian Cup semis to resume on June 12-13

Italian Cup semis to resume on June 12-13

Italian soccer will resume with the second legs of the Italian Cup semifinals on June 12 and 13.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced Thursday that the competition can resume one day earlier than previously scheduled.

While league officials had not yet officially released the schedule, Juventus is expected to host AC Milan on June 12 followed by Napoli vs. Inter Milan a day later.

Juventus and Milan drew 1-1 in the first leg while Napoli beat Inter 1-0. The final is scheduled for June 17.

Serie A is scheduled to resume June 20, having been suspended since March 9.

