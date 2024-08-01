Olympics 2024 | Italian female boxer abandons pre-quarter tie against opponent involved in gender controversy

Testosterone Levels
Some sports have limited the levels of testosterone allowed for athletes competing in women's competition, while others ban everyone who has been through male puberty.
Boxing is run by the IOC after the IBA's recognition was stripped, and it has not updated eligibility rules but used those applied in previous Olympics.
The IOC has cleared the way for Khelif as well as Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting, who lost her bronze medal at last year's World Championships after she failed to meet the criteria for the same reason, to compete at the Games.
"What I would say is that this involves real people and we are talking about real people's lives here," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said on Thursday.
"They have competed and they continue to compete in the women's competition. They have lost and they have won against other women over the years."
The IOC decision caused a stir before the Games with some warning of safety concerns for the boxers' opponents.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Carini's bout against Khelif was not a fight among equals.
"I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women's competitions," Meloni said.
"And not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms."
"I regret it even more (the pullout)," Meloni was quoted as saying by Italian news agency ANSA. "I was emotional yesterday when she wrote 'I will fight' because the dedication, the head, the character, surely also play a role in these things.
"But then it also matters to be able to compete on equal grounds and from my point of view it was not an even contest."
Lin will face Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in a featherweight bout in Paris on Friday.