Olympics 2024 | Italian female boxer abandons pre-quarter tie against opponent involved in gender controversy

Khelif entered the packed North Paris arena amid loud cheers from fans waving Algeria flags, and the Italian was instantly no match for her opponent's speed and longer reach.

"First, I thank all the Algerian people, after this first victory," Khelif said. "I hope to achieve a second victory to secure a medal, and then think about the gold medal."

"I tell the Algerian people that I am working to provide the best I can in order to make them happy."

She landed four blows in the first 10 seconds and several more before Carini, who is six centimetres shorter than her opponent, went to her coach after 30 seconds to fix her headgear.

Carini briefly resumed the fight but could not stop Khelif landing another big punch to the face and the Italian lifted her hand and returned to her corner before her coach signalled she was pulling out.

"I have always honoured my country with loyalty," Carini said with tears in her eyes. "This time I didn't succeed because I couldn't fight anymore.

"I put an end to the match because after the second blow, after years of experience in the ring and a life of fighting, I felt a strong pain in my nose.

"You all saw my nose that started bleeding. I didn’t lose tonight, I just surrendered with maturity. I am a mature woman, the ring is my life.

"I’ve always been very instinctive, but when I feel something is not going well, it’s not a surrender but having the maturity to stop."

Carini wept while talking to reporters before being taken away.