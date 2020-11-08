Italy's Bezzecchi takes Moto2 win in Valencia as Lowes loses title lead

Italy's Marco Bezzecchi won Sunday's Moto2 European Grand Prix as Britain's Sam Lowes lost the championship lead after falling at the Valencia race track on Sunday.

Kalex rider Enea Bastianini of Italy has now edged ahead of Lowes in the race for the world title with just two races remaining. He is on 184 points with Lowes on 178.

It was a second win of the season for Bezzecchi after the Styrian GP and leaves him fourth in the standings, 29 points off the pace.

Bezzecchi joked after the race that he had been talking to his motorbike during the closing stages of the grand prix.

"'Don't let me down now,' I told the bike, and it didn't," said the Italian who had failed to finish the past two events.

Earlier Sunday, Spain's Raul Fernandez took his maiden GP win at the Moto3 level after championship leader Albert Arenas was disqualified.

Japan's Ai Ogura came third on the day to climb to second in the championship just three points adrift of Arenas.

"This first win is indescribable, I'll remember it my whole life," said the KTM rider Fernandez.

Arenas rode into the back of a rival causing an early crash, and was disqualified for causing the accident.

Moto2

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 40min 06.441sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) at 1.941sec, 3. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 3.553, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 4.494, 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA/Kalex) 4.648

Moto2 standings after 13 of 15 races

1. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 184, 2. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 178 pts, 3. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 165, 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 155, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 125

Moto3

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM) 38min 29.140sec, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda) at 0.703sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 1.005, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 1.037, 5. Darryn Binder (RSA/KTM) 13.392

Standings after 13 of 15 races:

1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 157, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 154, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 137, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 134, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 133