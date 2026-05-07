<p>Kickstart FC ended the "invincible" domestic run of East Bengal as the Bengaluru-based club rallied to a 2-1 victory to shock the Kolkata giants in their own backyard in the Indian Women's League on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kickstart's midfielder Babysana Devi scored the winning goal in the second half (58th minute) after her Nigerian team-mate Essien responded to East Bengal's early goal in the 16th minute. </p>.<p>The result didn't just lift Kickstart, who were once battling relegation, to the fifth spot on the points table but also ended a 15-month unbeaten run for the defending champions in the IWL. East Bengal won 18 league matches during the period while drawing one. </p>.<p>East Bengal, however, started with their usual dominance in their home ground as their top-scorer Fazil Ikwaput put them ahead in the seventh minute following a combination play with Resty Nanziri.</p>.<p>However, what appeared to be smooth sailing for East Bengal took a wrong turn when a comical mix-up between goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu and experienced defender Ashalata Devi allowed an alert Emem to put the ball into an empty net and restore parity.</p>.<p>Heavy rain and thunderstorms soon followed and brought the match to a halt for an hour at the East Bengal Ground. Upon resumption, the tricky wet field conditions affected the flow of the ball movement, making it difficult for either side to execute their plans. </p>.<p>The winning goal arrived two minutes before the hour mark when a nice loose ball following a promising buildup fell to Babysana right outside the box and the midfielder responded with a powerful volley past the goalkeeper.</p>.<p>"I’m proud I could help my team with the winning goal. To score against one of India’s best goalkeepers in such an intense game makes this moment unforgettable," Babysana told DH.</p>.<p>"What makes me most proud is not just the result, but the character these girls showed throughout the game, the discipline without the ball, the bravery on it, and the belief till the final whistle. Against an unbeaten East Bengal side, they played with courage and showed their true class on the biggest stage," said Laxman Bhattarai, CEO and Director of Football of Kickstart.</p>.<p>East Bengal remain in firm lead of the IWL table with 27 points in 10 matches while second-placed Sethu FC reduced point deficit to five with a 3-1 thumping of third-placed Nita FA at the AIFF's NCoE in Kolkata. Malavika P scored a brace in the crucial victory for the Madurai side. </p>.<p>Gokulam Kerala hammered struggling Garhwal United 6-2 in another game, improving their goal difference to stay ahead of Kickstart FC at fourth. Nigerian Emueje Ogbiagbevha starred for Gokulam with two goals.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Results:</strong></span> East Bengal: 1 (Fazil Ikwaput 7th) lt to Kickstart FC: 2 (Emem Essien 16th, Babysana Devi 58th).</p>.<p>Nita FA: 1 (Neha 17th) lt to Sethu FC: 3 (Malavika P 64th, 81st, Ruchi 72nd).</p>.<p>Garhwal United: 2 (Sanfida Nongrum 16th, Shruti Kumari 27th) lt to Gokulam Kerala: 6 (Emueje Ogbiagbevha 11th, 42nd, Theertha Lakshmi E 22nd, Muskan Subba 70th, Th Sahena 90+3rd, Priyanka Kashyap 90+5th)</p>.<p>SESA FA: 2 (Bertha Adhiambo Omita 37th, Aniela Barretto 55th) drew with Sreebhumi FC: 2 (Ngangom Bala Devi 85th, 47th).</p>