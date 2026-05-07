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IWL: Kickstart FC halt East Bengal's invincible run

Kickstart's midfielder Babysana Devi scored the winning goal in the second half (58th minute) after her Nigerian team-mate Essien responded to East Bengal's early goal in the 16th minute.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsSports NewsFootball NewsEast BengalKickstart FC

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