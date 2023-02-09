Jadeja used the crease to telling effect

Of all the wickets Ravindra Jadeja scalped on the day, and there were five of them, one stood out not only for aesthetics and guile but also for what the scalp meant in the context of the opening day’s play at the VCA stadium.

After Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked up a couple of early wickets, the spinners were brought on early. Jadeja, returning to international cricket after five months out recovering from a reconstructive ACL surgery, looked good from the get-go.

Axar Patel accompanied him from the other end but didn’t inspire confidence. R Ashwin was alright but you could tell he was a little too eager to be rewarded.

In the midst of this, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had strung together an 82-run alliance.

Enter Jadeja. He went wide of the crease and landed the ball on a spot just so that Labuschagne couldn’t ignore it. The right-hander lunged forward, losing some of his balance and the ball ripped away only to be swiftly stumped by debutant KS Bharat.

“I used the crease as not every delivery was turning, and the bounce was low so I was trying to create doubts in minds of the batters,” said Jadeja. “I was going wide off the crease for some deliveries and coming close to the stumps to others. I knew I would get lucky if even one ball spun away, and he did.”

In contrast, there was Smith’s dismissal. Possibly still pondering over the amount of turn Jadeja extracted to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith played for turn when the ball didn’t have as much rev on it. The ball slipped through Smith’s defences and crashed into the stumps to leave Australia tottering at 109 for 5.

“See, for Smith, the ball went straight from that same wide of the crease. Yes, there was natural variation from the wicket but I tried to mix up the angles, so that there is doubt in the batter’s minds,” explained Jadeja.

Though India were able to bowl Australia out for 177 with Jadeja and Ashwin accounting for eight wickets, the left-arm spinner insisted that the pitch wasn’t a rank turner.

"This wasn’t a rank turner. Compared to other wickets it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn’t very difficult today but as the game progresses, defending will become increasingly difficult but that’s the nature of Test cricket, so it's not a rank turner.”