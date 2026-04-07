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Jamieson hoping for game time

As fate would have it, Punjab didn’t retain him​, but Delhi Capitals procured him at the auction last year for a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 20:47 IST
Sports NewsKyle JamiesonBowlers

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