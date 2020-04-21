'Japan told IOC it would pay for postponed Olympics'

Japan told IOC it would pay for cost of postponing Olympics: Kyodo citing IOC

A passenger wearing a face mask stands next to a poster of Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot Miraitowa on a train in Tokyo on April 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country would shoulder the cost of postponing the Olympics - estimated at around $3 billion - in line with the existing contract, Kyodo news agency said, citing the International Olympic Committee.

Kyodo said the IOC, headquartered in Switzerland, made the disclosure on Monday. 

 

'Japan hasn't agreed on additional costs for Olympics delay'

 Japan has not agreed to shoulder the additional costs for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, after Kyodo News reported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had committed to cover the costs.

"It's not true there has been an agreement on an additional cost burden," Suga told reporters at a regular press briefing.

