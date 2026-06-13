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Jaspal Rana, shooting star who hit bull’s eye as coach, dies at 49

Rana, who died at the age of 49 in Delhi on Friday, was synonymous with Indian shooting at the time and the sport was his very life.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
India NewsSports NewsShootingJaspal Rana

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