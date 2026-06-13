Jaspal Rana, the shooting star who hit bull’s eye as coach

<p>Think of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaspal-rana">Jaspal Rana</a> and two images instantly spring to mind. The first one is from the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games range when a malfunctioning pistol dashed his gold medal dreams. The second is also from the Asian Games, at Doha in 2006 -- a beaming Rana being hoisted onto their shoulders by his Indian team-mates after a spectacular gold-winning performance.</p>.<p>Rana, who died at the age of 49 in Delhi on Friday, was synonymous with Indian shooting at the time and the sport was his very life. Two decades later, even when life ebbed out of him early on Friday, Rana and shooting remained wedded to each other. As a performer, he was one of a kind. As a coach, he scaled heights he never did as a competitor. The joy, to himself and to those watching, was immense.</p>.<p>Passion and emotions were Rana’s ammunition. That explained the tears that trickled down his cheeks in Bangkok when his weapon broke down just as he was waging a spirited fight for gold. His fight for better facilities and equipment too was borne out of the same reason. He was not everyone’s favourite. Those who understood him recognised his heart was always in the right place.</p>.'Manu not in a position to speak': Ace shooter's mother after her coach Jaspal Rana's passing.<p>Prof Sunny Thomas, the former Indian coach who passed away last year, was among them. He said Rana was a supreme talent.</p>.<p>“There is no one like him but there’s a streak of laziness in him and you have to push him sometimes to train. But when the mood grips him, he never looks back. He is amazing,” Prof Thomas had said once.</p>.<p>Rana’s brilliance came to the fore early. The son of Narayan Singh Rana, an army veteran and a member of the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group -- who later became the sports minister of Uttarakhand -- Rana cornered attention at national events before nailing the 1994 junior world title in standard pistol in Milan.</p>.<p>At just 18, he was an Asian Games champion at Hiroshima the same year, capturing the imagination of the Indian public.</p>.<p>The Rana family -- his brother Subash and sister Sushma were both shooters -- was the cynosure at National events while the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games were Jaspal’s favourite playfields. Doha 2006 was a career high as he equaled the world record in centrefire pistol en route to claiming three gold medals. Four Asian Games gold and nine Commonwealth Games titles studded a stellar career but an Olympic medal proved too tough a peak -- not because he lacked talent, but for the fact that his main events, centrefire pistol and standard pistol, were not part of the Olympic programme.</p>.<p>“If I was focused on standard pistol and centrefire pistol, there was a reason for it. I did not have the mindset to give up on something I was so good at and which gave Indian shooting such an identity, and pursue something I was not so good at,” Rana had told the Sportstar magazine in an interview.</p>.<p>Years later, success at the Olympics would come to him as a coach, with his ward Manu Bhaker winning two bronze medals at Paris 2024. It was a sweet reward after a bitter fallout earlier between the two and Rana’s commitment towards grooming India’s next generation of shooters continued even after the Paris high. His demise, just days before his 50th birthday, robs the nation’s young shooters of a firm guiding hand but memories -- of his triumphs, tears and heaps of gold medals -- will live on.</p>.<p>(The writer is a former Sports Editor of Deccan Herald)</p>