Joe carters erratic India A attack

Joe Carter’s most memorable moment is the record-breaking partnership he shares with Brett Hampton. The Northern Districts duo smashed 43 off an over bowled by Central Districts’ Willem Ludick in a Ford Trophy fixture to score the most runs in an over in List A cricket in November 2018. After Hampton had carted 25 runs, Carter smashed three successive sixes off the final three balls to etch his name in history.

Carter didn’t rewrite the record books on Friday but played a statement innings that he will cherish for a while. The 29-year-old New Zealand A batter smashed a brilliant 197 (305b, 474m, 26x4, 3x6) to catch the unsuspecting India A unawares on the second day of their opening four-day game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having got the measure of things despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end on Thursday, Carter, overnight 73 with the team at 156/5, was in a different mood on Friday as he laid a lacklustre India A attack to the sword with a wonderful cocktail of defensive and attacking batting.

With the wicket easing up and only Mukesh Kumar showing some bite, Carter figured this could be the day to show his talent that hasn’t gathered the traction after showing a lot of promise as a teenager when he played the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia.

He constantly attacked left-arm seamers Yash Dayal and Arzan Nagaswalla — although the duo disappointed with poor lines and lengths — and took a special liking for another left-armer but of the slower kind. Stepping down whenever the ball was pitched up and cutting and pulling whenever it was even slightly short, Carter simply carted an erratic Kuldeep to all parts of the ground.

Such was the ferocious mood the England-born New Zealander was in, he scored 124 off just 135 balls on the day to put his country on the ascendancy on an extended day, New Zealand A posting 400 all out in 110.5 overs. The only disappointment personally was missing out on a well deserved double century, Carter sacrificing his wicket by trying to go for quick runs.

Carter said the knock was the result of the work he and the team had put in before coming to India. “We had a month’s preparation in Christchurch, training in different surfaces and trying to adjust to the (different) conditions (in India). It was nice to put some of that practice into a game. We have a chinaman in the team and I tried to face him as much as I could to prepare for the Kuldeep challenge.”

Having kick-started the India tour on a soaring note, Carter said he hopes to build on this innings and try earning a dream New Zealand cap. “When you play for New Zealand A, you are always getting opportunities to push forward your case a little bit. Honestly speaking though, I’m just enjoying coming here. Never been here before, so just trying to stick to that and enjoy the experiences in different conditions.”

“I have played most of my cricket in New Zealand, so I am used to that. Any chance you get to play in different conditions, actually train for that as well, it’s always going to take your game forward. It’s nice to have the opportunity to fully focus on training for Indian conditions.”