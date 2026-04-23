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Junior Shooting World Cup: India lead medal tally as Prachi, Vanshika strike gold

Prachi fired 354.6 in the final to edge past Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Darya Chuprys, who shot 354.4, while another AIN shooter, Elena Kretinina, claimed bronze with a score of 343.3.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:04 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:04 IST
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