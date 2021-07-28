This is how Chanu reacted to little girl mimicking her

'Just love this', says Mirabai Chanu on little girl mimicking her weightlifting

Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared this video of the girl where she is trying to imitate Mirabai’s performance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 14:36 ist
Silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu. Credit: PTI Photo

Ever since Mirabai Chanu got the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, she has been in the news for her hardwork and dedication towards the sport.

As the Indians are proud of the 26-year-old from Manipur, they have flooded social media congratulating, appreciating, and praising her for her win at the Olympics.

Amid all the congratulatory posts, one that specifically caught the attention of Mirabai is that of a little girl who is trying to mimic the weightlifter.

Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared this video of the girl where she is trying to imitate Mirabai’s performance.

Calling her ‘Junior Mirabai Chanu’, Sivalingam tweeted, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration.”

In the video, the minor is seen lifting the weight mimicing Mirabai and also bowing down like her when she received her medal.

Soon after it cuaght Mirabai's attention, she shared the adorable video and wrote, "So cute. Just love this.” 

Mirabai has made every Indian proud by winning a silver medal in weighlifting at the Olympics after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at Sydney 2000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
weightlifting
Twitter

What's Brewing

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

 