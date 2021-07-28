'Just love this', says Mirabai Chanu on little girl mimicking her weightlifting

Ever since Mirabai Chanu got the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, she has been in the news for her hardwork and dedication towards the sport.

As the Indians are proud of the 26-year-old from Manipur, they have flooded social media congratulating, appreciating, and praising her for her win at the Olympics.

Amid all the congratulatory posts, one that specifically caught the attention of Mirabai is that of a little girl who is trying to mimic the weightlifter.

Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam shared this video of the girl where she is trying to imitate Mirabai’s performance.

Calling her ‘Junior Mirabai Chanu’, Sivalingam tweeted, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration.”

In the video, the minor is seen lifting the weight mimicing Mirabai and also bowing down like her when she received her medal.

Soon after it cuaght Mirabai's attention, she shared the adorable video and wrote, "So cute. Just love this.”

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Mirabai has made every Indian proud by winning a silver medal in weighlifting at the Olympics after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at Sydney 2000.