Juventus to rejoin European Club Association

Juventus are to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA), the body's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday, after the Italian club asked to pull out of the European Super League project.

In July 2023, Juve announced they had begun the process of withdrawing from the Super League project. Juve were excluded from the ECA in 2021.

"I am pleased to report that Juventus has requested to re-join ECA, which will be formalised shortly", Al-Khelaifi said at the ECA Executive Committee meeting in London.

"ECA's door is always open to clubs who believe in collective interests, progressive reform and working constructively with all stakeholders – we are delighted Juventus will rejoin the European football family.