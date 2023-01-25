Karnataka eye morale booster

Having secured a spot in the knockouts, Karnataka will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Group C table, mostly for morale, when they run into Jharkhand in their final Ranji Trophy league tie at the Keenan stadium in Jamshedpur from Tuesday.

Mayank Agarwal’s men guaranteed their progress to the quarterfinals after their win over Kerala last week which pushed them to 29 points from six games.

Save for a few combination changes in lieu of workload management ahead of the knockouts, Karnataka are unlikely to benefit much from this game. For Jharkhand, however, their competence will dictate if they remain second on the table and progress.

Jharkhand are second on the table with 23 points from six ties, a mere three points ahead of Kerala and Rajasthan. Goa, who are on 18 points, too have an outside chance of sneaking through. With Kerala slated to take on Puducherry, Rajasthan facing Services, and Goa locking horns with Chhattisgarh, the battle for the second spot is hotting up.

In that sense, Jharkhand have a tough task ahead of them as they are going head-to-head against a heady opponent.

Karnataka have picked up a minimum of three points (innings lead) from each of their six outings, and given that the pitch in Jharkhand supports seamers, they are likely to have their way again.

Vidwath Kaverappa was rested for their previous game against Kerala owing to a spin-friendly pitch, but this time Karnataka might be tempted to bring on Ronit More and give another seamer a break.

Vyshak Vijaykumar, who has been Karnataka’s most successful bowler this season with 27 wickets from 6 games (167.2 overs), is an ideal candidate for this breather, meaning Karnataka could play V Koushik, Kaverappa and More for this tie.