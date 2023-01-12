Karnataka hammer Rajasthan in race to Ranji

Karnataka may have just rediscovered their ability to force a result when there isn’t one in sight or the possibility of one is distant.

Against Chhattisgarh, when the game meandered towards a draw, Vyshak V flexed his pace prowess and fetched them six points at the M Chinnaswamy stadium last week.

On Thursday, against Rajasthan, they wrapped up their Group C Ranji Trophy tie at Alur with a 10-wicket win on Day 3 when it seemed like the game would almost certainly enter the final day.

Karnataka, after putting up 445 in response to Rajasthan’s first innings tally of 129, were comfortably placed to pick up a win, but that would depend on the visitors’ grit in their second essay.

Trailing by 316 runs, Rajasthan came up with a response so sprightly - they reached 330 all out in 54.4 overs at a run rate of 5.03 - it seemed like they could pull off something special on the back of Mahipal Lomror’s 99, Aditya Garhwal’s 66 and Samarpit Joshi’s 63.

If nothing else, Rajasthan threatened to force a draw, for a moment and some.

In the face of this assault, Mayank Agarwal’s men looked despondent sporadically, but they got their act together when it mattered to pick up seven points after scoring the 15 runs needed without losing a wicket.

While the win all but seals their progress to the knockouts (26 points from five games), they will still be concerned with their spin unit, especially Shreyas Gopal.

While Shreyas’ 95 was the cornerstone - before Manish Pandey's 131-ball 101 hogged the limelight - on which Karnataka built their advantage, the leg-spinner’s figures of 7-0-52-0 was disconcerting.

At least K Gowtham (3/72), who too looked out of sorts early on, was able to pick up three crucial wickets towards the end of the day to play a vital role in forcing the result.

Vyshak, meanwhile, was far and away the best bowler on the pitch which was beginning to go flat. The youngster, who had four wickets in the first innings, bagged another four wickets to now assume the position of lead pacer in the side.

Vyshak’s acumen for a challenge was best reflected when he dismissed a rampaging Lomror when it didn’t seem like anyone could leash the left-hander’s spirit.

After Lomror got to 99 with a four and a six over midwicket, Vyshak delayed proceedings just enough to irk a restless Lomror. The very next ball, Lomror threw his hands at a short and wide delivery, nicking it to Sharath Srinivas.

Karnataka faced plenty of resistance from Rajasthan even after Lomror’s exit in the form of Garhwal and Joshi, but the hosts didn’t let them get under their skin.

In fact, Agarwal’s unsavoury rant directed towards his own dressing room after walking back to the pavilion a victorious captain was the only time things looked out of place.

As for the rest of the side, coach PV Shashikant in particular, they were to be basking in confidence as the sharp sun made way for a cool dusk at Alur.