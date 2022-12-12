Karnataka seek a sound start

Karnataka cricket, especially red-ball, is at a crossroads. While the selectors and players like to call it a ‘transitional phase’ with young blood steadily replacing senior pros, the under-performance in first-class cricket since their last Ranji Trophy triumph in 2014-15 has been going on for a bit too long for the southern giants.

Ending this barren run, easier said than done given the Ranji Trophy is back in home and away avatar, will be high on Karnataka’s mind as they kick off another season here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Services (Elite Group C) with plenty of hope and promise.

“We are really not thinking too much about the results,” said skipper Mayank Agarwal in his opening line during the pre-match press conference, driving home the point about how tough the road to recovery is for the eight-time champions.

Looking leaner and fitter, the 31-year-old said the focus will be on playing disciplined and consistent cricket which was amiss for the last few seasons where they kept tumbling out in the knockouts following a bad session.

“There’s a brand of cricket we want to play with discipline. I feel if we can go about doing that, the results will come by itself. With the Ranji Trophy being back to home and away (format), we will be encountering different conditions. So, adaptability will be the key.

“There might be some places where we will have to play aggressively and some situations where we have to play defensively. The brand of cricket we are talking about is being able to adapt to different situations.”

Karnataka selectors have rung in the changes as they seek to get back their stride. Former skipper Karun Nair, who was ignored for the preceding Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, was promptly dropped following seasons of inconsistency.

Youngsters like Nikin Jose SJ, who scored 450 runs in his debut Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, and the 18-year-old Vishal Onat, who amassed 575 runs in five matches in the league stage of the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy, have been roped in for the first two games which will be played at the Chinnaswamy.

Barring the two, Karnataka batting, however, wears the familiar look. Agarwal, R Samarth and Manish Pandey – all part of the 2014-15 side – are very much there along with leg-spinning all-rounder Shreyas Gopal. So are seasoned practitioners K Gowtham, KV Siddharth and Ronit More.

Karnataka look sorted in the batting department, at least in terms of experience. The concerns though are in the bowling department with no real X-factor pacer or spinner who can single-handedly change the complexion of the game if the need arises.

Pacers V Vyshak, V Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa have done well in limited-overs cricket but need to translate that success to longer version. With bowling coach S Arvind leaving after last season, More will have to shoulder the responsibilities of not just leading the attack but guiding the new generation.

With the City reeling under wet weather for the last few days and the pitch predominantly under covers, the feeling is it could aid the pacers come the match day.

Stunningly, this will be the first time Karnataka play Services in the Ranji Trophy. And Karnataka will be hoping the first date is a happy one for them.