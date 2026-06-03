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Karnataka Senior Athletics Meet: Athletes eye Inter-State Championships qualification

The top three from each event will make the cut for the Karnataka squad for the Inter-States, taking place in Bhubaneswar from June 24 to 28.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:21 IST
sportsSports NewsKarnatakaAthletics

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