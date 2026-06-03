Karnataka Senior Athletics Meet: Athletes eye Inter-State Championships qualification

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=athletics">Athletics </a>Meet starts at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here from Thursday, with the two-day competition serving as the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) trials for the Inter-State Athletics Championships later in the month.</p>.<p>The top three from each event will make the cut for the Karnataka squad for the Inter-States, taking place in Bhubaneswar from June 24 to 28 and is also the final trials for the September-October Asian Games.</p>.<p>However, some of the major names, especially the 100m and 400m runners, of the Karnataka athletics will skip the meet as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) requested their exemption for various reasons, including the upcoming Asian Relay Championships in China on June 20-21.</p>.<p>The likes of SS Sneha (100m), MR Poovamma, Vijaykumari GK, Nihal Joel William (400m) have been included in the squad for the Asian Relays and are currently in the national camps.</p>.<p>Among other granted exemptions on the request of AFI are the country's leading 400m hurdler Yashas P, 110m hurdler Krishik M and 100m sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar, who has been recovering from an injury since the International Relays in Chandigarh. </p>.<p>The likes of 400m runner Priya HM, mid-distance runner Priyanka C and long jumper Purushotham, among other key names, are set to participate.</p>.Federation Cup: Yashas P clocks second fastest time by an Indian in 400m hurdles.<p><strong>Lokesh injured</strong></p>.<p>Long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan, who has returned to India from the US Collegiate with the intention to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and Asiad, has also requested an exemption, citing an injury. The 26-year-old athlete suffered a muscle injury during the Federation Cup in Ranchi, where he failed to breach the direct CWG qualifying mark of 8.05m with a best effort of 7.94m. </p>.<p>Lokesh is unlikely to recover in time for June 13's Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana, which is now the extended competition for CWG qualification. The athlete hopes to recover in time for the Inter-States while his participation remains subject to KAA's nod.</p>.<p>As far as his CWG aspirations are concerned, the AFI selection committee may still consider him as his 8.21m effort in US collegiate remains the best among Indian jumpers this season. The only caveat is that AFI doesn't ratify US collegiate performances.</p>