Karnataka's Prajwal Dev added to India Davis Cup team for Pakistan tie

Bengaluru: Talented SD Prajwal Dev on Thursday was added to the Indian team as a replacement player for the upcoming Davis Cup tie in Pakistan.

Prajwal was not initially named in the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, but got the call after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.

“I've been playing well in the ITF tournaments in India and abroad for the last two seasons. I view this opportunity as a reward for my consistency and I'm quite elated to represent my country in the Davis Cup,” said Prajwal.