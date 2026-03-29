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Karnataka's Unnathi stars in India's national record show

Unnathi Aiyappa didn't just stun the India A team (42.34 seconds) by clocking 42.30 seconds to the top but also improved their world ranking to 19th
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 19:08 IST
sportsKarnatakaAthleticsrunningtrack and field championship

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