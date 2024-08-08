Karnataka's visually challenged woman athlete selected for Paris Paralympics

Chikkamagaluru: Visually challenged athlete Rakshitha Raju has been selected for paralympics to be held in Paris from August 28.

She belongs to Guddadahalli near Baluru of Mudigere taluk.

Rakshita lost her mother at an age of two years and when she was ten years old, she lost her father.

Later, Rakshitha Raju was brought up by her grandmother.

Under the guidance of her teacher Cynthia Fess, she studied at the Ashakirana school for the blind in Chikkamagaluru.

Along with studies, Rakshitha excelled in sports and won the 400 meters race as a part of the National level sports tournament for visually challenged held in Delhi in 2016.

She won medals in Asian para games in 2018 and 2023.

Rakshitha has been selected for the 1500-meter (middle distance) race in paralympics.

Rakshitha Raju said she will do her best to win a medal for India.