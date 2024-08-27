Keys unlocks serve to dispatch Siniakova at US Open

New York: Madison Keys relied on her explosive serve and powerful groundstrokes to overwhelm Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-1 in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The American, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2017, has struggled with injuries this season but showed no sign of any lingering issues on Louis Armstrong Stadium court where she crushed 17 winners and broke her Czech opponent five times.

Nine-times Grand Slam women's doubles champion Siniakova, who won the mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Games earlier this month, struggled with her serve. She made just 52 per cent of her first serves and produced 11 double faults.