Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The nation's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award has been named after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The award was earlier named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Modi said he had received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

“Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” the prime minister said here.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

He said Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for the country.

“It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” Modi said.