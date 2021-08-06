Modi renames Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand

Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The award was earlier named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 12:52 ist
Modi said he had received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

The nation's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award has been named after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The award was earlier named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Modi said he had received many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

“Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” the prime minister said here.

He said Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for the country.

“It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” Modi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Sports News
Khel Ratna Award

What's Brewing

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 