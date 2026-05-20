IWAL: Kickstart end campaign at third spot

<p>Bengaluru: Kickstart FC ended their Indian Women's League season in third place following a 1-1 draw with league runners-up Sethu FC in Kolkata on Monday.</p>.<p>Team's top scorer Emem Essien scored her seventh goal of the season to put Kickstart ahead in the 22nd minute and remain in charge for most of the match before T Hoshika's 83rd-minute equaliser denied them a win in their season-closing match. </p>.<p class="title">The opening goal came following a patient build-up that saw Babysana Devi float a well-weighted pass into the box for Essien, who controlled the ball nicely for a powerful volley into the net. </p>.<p class="title">Hoshika's equaliser came from a brilliant finish from a tight angle following a long ball from the back.</p>.<p class="title">Kickstart, who were battling relegation in the first phase, ended the Kolkata phase of the league unbeaten with four wins and three draws, including a memorable win over two-time champions East Bengal.</p>.<p class="title">Kickstart defender Ranjana Chanu also received a national team call-up for the SAFF Women's Championships, which will be held in Goa from May 25. </p>.<p class="title">In the other matches on the final day of the league, Garhwal United survived relegation by defeating already-relegated and dead-last SESA FA 3-1. Lhingdeikim, Elizabeth Danso, Shruti Kumari found the net in the crucial win.</p>.IWL: Kickstart FC recover to 2-2 draw against Sreebhumi.<p class="title">Champions East Bengal did Garhwal a favour by defeating Bengal rivals Sreebhumi FC 2-0, relegating the latter to the IWL 2 for the next season. League's top-scorer Fazila Ikwaput found the net again in the victory to take her season's goal tally to 20. </p>.<p class="title">Meanwhile, NITA FA held Gokulam Kerala 1-1 to ensure their fourth-placed finish in the season. Pyari Xaxa scored the equaliser in the added time of the first half after Priyadharshini put Gokulam ahead at the 9th minute.</p>.<p class="title">Gokulam also finished fifth in the season.</p>.<p class="title">Results: Kickstart FC: 1 (Emem Essien 22nd) drew with Sethu FC: 1 (T Hoshika 83rd).</p>.<p class="title">Gokulam Kerala: 1 (Priyadharshini 9th) drew with NITA FA: 1 (Pyari Xaxa 45+3rd).</p>.<p class="title">SESA FA: 1 (Sulekha Kanhar 36th) lt to Garhwal United: 3 (Lhingdeikim 27th, Elizabeth Danso 39th, Shruti Kumari 59th).</p>.<p class="title">Sreebhumi FC: 0 lt to East Bengal: 2 (Fazila Ikwaput 41st, Sulanjana Raul 55th).</p>