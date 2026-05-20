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IWAL: Kickstart end campaign at third spot

Kickstart defender Ranjana Chanu also received a national team call-up for the SAFF Women's Championships, which will be held in Goa from May 25.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 22:49 IST
Sports NewsKickstart FC

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